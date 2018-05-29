OnePlus and Avengers fans must be waiting for this day as the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6 will be going on sale today. The smartphone is priced at Rs 44,999 and will be exclusively available on the online retail store Amazon along with the OnePlus online store from 12 pm today.

Users can also buy the limited edition smartphone from offline stores such as Bengaluru experience store, authorised stores, and Croma stores in India from 3 June.

Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6 comes with a carbon fibre case pattern on the glass back rear side. Both the OnePlus logo on the smartphone and Avengers logo placed at the lower part on the back of the device come in golden colour on the black background. The alert slider has also been painted gold on the device whereas other keys come with the usual black colour texture. Inside the box, OnePlus provides a case inspired from the Marvel character Iron Man and a metal bar with logo of one of the characters embedded on it.

The Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It also features 16 MP and 20 MP dual-camera setup on the rear side of the device. It has the same design as the OnePlus 6 with 6.28-inch FHD+ optic AMOLED display with an iPhone X like notch on the top of the display and is powered by 3,300 mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

This edition of the OnePlus 6 will also come with the Android 8.1 OS along with the OxygenOS 5.1.2 skin atop it. You will also get an Avengers inspired themes on this edition of the OnePlus 6.

Amazon is providing a cashback of Rs 2,000 on Citi bank credit and debit cards. Other offers for the buyers of the smartphone includes offers on Kindle ebooks, no cost EMI for up to 3 months, Rs 2,000 cashback on Idea 4G, 12 months damage insurance from Servify, Rs 250 on Amazon Pay Balance on streaming Prime Video and benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on Cleartrip.

Check more images of the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6 here.