OnePlus 6, 6T get latest OxygenOS updates, looks like prepping ground for Android 10 upgrade

The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 7T will come with Android 10 out of the box.


tech2 News StaffSep 26, 2019 11:34:02 IST

Last week OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 10 update based on Android 10 for OnePlus 7 (Review) and OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Now the China-based smartphone manufacturer has released OxygenOS 9.0.9 and 9.0.17 for the OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review). It seems like the company is preparing its 2018 smartphone lineup for Android 10.

OnePlus has mentioned that these latest OxygenOS updates will improve the overall performance of the "later versions".

OnePlus 6, 6T get latest OxygenOS updates, looks like prepping ground for Android 10 upgrade

OnePlus 6 and 6T are expected to get the latest Android 10 update soon.

The changelog for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T with the OxygenOS update is as follows:

  • Fixed the crash issue with Screen Recorder
  • Re-activated the calling function after the network has been reset
  • This update will improve the overall system performance to prepare for later versions

As always this update will be rolled out in a staged manner. This means only a limited number of users will receive the update for now. Once the company is convinced that there aren’t any critical bugs in the build, a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

As per OnePlusBBS, both these smartphones will be getting the Android 10 update next month.

OnePlus is all set to announce the OnePlus 7T, its 'T' variant of the current generation flagship phones tonight. We already know a few things about the phone and you can read all about it here.

In case you plan to watch the OnePlus 7T as well as the OnePlus TV being announced. you can head here or check out our live blog.

