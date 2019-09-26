tech2 News Staff

Last week OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 10 update based on Android 10 for OnePlus 7 (Review) and OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Now the China-based smartphone manufacturer has released OxygenOS 9.0.9 and 9.0.17 for the OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review). It seems like the company is preparing its 2018 smartphone lineup for Android 10.

OnePlus has mentioned that these latest OxygenOS updates will improve the overall performance of the "later versions".

The changelog for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T with the OxygenOS update is as follows:

Fixed the crash issue with Screen Recorder

Re-activated the calling function after the network has been reset

This update will improve the overall system performance to prepare for later versions

As always this update will be rolled out in a staged manner. This means only a limited number of users will receive the update for now. Once the company is convinced that there aren’t any critical bugs in the build, a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

As per OnePlusBBS, both these smartphones will be getting the Android 10 update next month.

