Mehul Das

OnePlus has just launched its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India. The sale of this phone will start on July 5. So now news of the launch of another new smartphone of the company is coming. OnePlus can launch its new phone OnePlus 10RT in India soon.

According to a report, this new phone of OnePlus has been seen on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Some features of the phone have also been revealed in this report, which has already been leaked before the launch of the phone. The BIS report also indicates an imminent launch.

The OnePlus 10RT is likely going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus octa-core processor and will have either 8 or 12GB of RAM. As for storage, the top variant will have 256GB. For the display, OnePlus will be going for a 6.75-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, which will support a refresh rate of 129Hz.

The OnePlus 10RT is likely to have a triple camera setup at the rear. For the main camera, we will have a 50 MP Sony IMX766 with OIS or Optical Image Stabilization. It is important to mention that the sensor was also used on the OnePlus 9RT and OnePus 10R. Apart from this, other rear cameras will include an 8MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP macro unit. The phone is also likely to get a 16MP front camera for selfies.

As for the battery, OnePlus will be giving the 10RT a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging or more.

According to media reports, the price of the OnePlus 10RT may be priced around Rs 45,000. However, OnePlus has not revealed anything on the launch of the OnePlus 10RT yet. It is expected that the company can launch this phone in October.

However, the OnePlus 10RT will not be the final flagship that OnePlus launches this year. In all likelihood, the final flagship device from OnePlus that we see this year, will be the OnePlus 10T Pro, which will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.