OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launched in India, check specifications, pricing and launch offers

OnePlus launched the Nord 2T 5G in India on Friday. With a starting price of Rs 28,999, the OnePlus Nord 2T offers 80W Charging, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a 50MP primary camera, upto 12GB RAM and upto 256 GB storage.


FP StaffJul 01, 2022 16:23:20 IST

OnePlus launched its latest device, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on Friday, July 1st. The new OnePlus is being positioned as an upgrade to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G which made its debut last year in 2021. 

Just like the Nord 2, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery and an octa-core SoC. 

We take a look at the specification of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G its pricing, and the special launch offers, which OnePlus is offering to early adopters.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Specifications
The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display, which features a hole-punch design comes with HDR10+ certification and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, we see that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G gets the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

The Nord 2T comes with a triple camera setup at the rear that houses the 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens with OIS support. The rear camera setup also includes an 8MP 120 degrees ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.2 lens. At the front, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor, with an f/2.4 lens.

As for the battery, we get a 4,500mAh unit that supports 80W fast charging through USB-C. You get support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, as well as NFC. You don’t get any wireless charging facilities.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Pricing & Offers
OnePlus is offering the Nord 2T 5G in two variants - the 8GB + 128GB base variant and the 12GB + 256GB top tier variant, which, have been priced at Rs 28,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. Potential customers can get their hands on the device one starting July 5, and can buy the device through OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus' official Indian website, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, and select retail outlets across the country.

Launch offers on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G include a Rs 1,500 instant bank discount that will be given to customers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

The instant bank discount will be available between July 5 to July 11. Also, ICICI Bank cardholders will be able to avail of no-cost EMI options for up to three months until the end of July.

Additionally, customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G through the OnePlus’ website and the OnePlus Store app will be eligible to receive an additional Rs 3,000 exchange discount between July 5 to July 14.

Red Cable Club members will be able to save up to Rs. 1,000 using RedCoins on purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G through OnePlus’ website and the OnePlus Store app until July 11.

 

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


