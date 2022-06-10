Friday, June 10, 2022Back to
OnePlus likely to launch the OnePlus 10T later this year, to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Rumours about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship, codenamed Project Ovaltine had been doing the round for some time now. It turns out that instead of the OnePlus 10 Ultra, it actually refers to the OnePlus 10T, which will launch later this year with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.


FP StaffJun 10, 2022 17:02:00 IST

People following OnePlus and its leaks online will know that there has been chatter around Project Ovaltine, a flagship device where OnePlus wouldn’t be making any compromises. Evidently, the Project Ovaltine refers to the OnePlus 10T, which will sport the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. 

Max Jambor a notable tipster has revealed codename Project Ovaltine has been assigned to the OnePlus 10T, which is expected to launch later this year. Replying to a Twitter user, the tipster also revealed that the smartphone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus 10T had previously been tipped to launch later this year. OnePlus had earlier announced that in the third quarter the company will launch a smartphone equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. 

While all the tipsters are pointing towards the OnePlus Ovaltine being the OnePlus 10T, it’s worth noting that OnePlus has not released a T Pro phone since the OnePlus 7-series. So, we don’t expect the OnePlus 10T Pro to pop up anytime soon.

The company has confirmed the existence of neither the OnePlus 10 nor the OnePlus 10T as of yet, However, we do know that when Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, they revealed the names of the brands that will soon be launching a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powered smartphone, a list which included OnePlus. The tipster has hinted that the OnePlus 10T will debut with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

However, let’s not forget that the OnePlus 10 Ultra is also said to be in the works, and it could also come with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It’s unclear which OnePlus 10-series phone will launch with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor this year since OnePlus has not confirmed any details yet.

Although, there is not much known about the rumoured OnePlus 10T, the smartphone is expected to bring some upgrades over the OnePlus 10 Pro, as per a recent report. The report said that the smartphone might bring a new SoC and faster charging.

The report also speculated that the OnePlus 10T will be the next and only flagship handset that will debut this year, suggesting that there will not be a OnePlus 10 Ultra model, not for this year at least.

