Mehul Das

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus Ace in the Chinese market this week. The launch of the same device in India is imminent, however, there are some rumours that suggest that the device will be launched under a different name. The device was also tipped to have briefly appeared on the OnePlus website in the country.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be launched in India as a new variant of the OnePlus Ace, which was launched in China last month, and as the OnePlus 10R in India, a few weeks ago.

As far as the specifications are concerned, leaks suggest that the device will feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display, with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The decision to not go for an AMOLED panel when all competing smartphones are doing exactly that is a little bizarre. It will be interesting to see how that impacts battery life. Users won't be getting an under-screen fingerprint scanner, but a side mounted one, which will be integrated into the power button.

Speaking of battery life, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, with support for 67W fast charging. One surprising addition to the device will be the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Along with that, the device will also be getting Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6, and NFC.

Under the hood, we are likely to see a Dimensity 8100 Max Chipset, and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage wise, we may see up to 256GB of the UFS 3.1 type. The base variant will be an 8GB + 128GB unit, with another variant 8GB + 256GB. The top variant will have 12GB+256GB.

As for the camera, the OnePlus Ace Racing edition will be getting a triple camera setup, with the primary lens being a 64MP unit, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro shooter. For the front facing selfie camera, the device will feature a 16MP shooter. The images that have been leaked suggest that the triple camera array will be different from the OnePlus 10R, and will be completely new for OnePlus devices.

The device will be launching at 1999 Yuan, which, when converted as of writing this article, was roughly Rs 23,021. In India, the base variant should be priced under Rs 30,000. As far as colourways are concerned, users will have a choice between blue, grey and probably a black unit.