tech2 News Staff

From foldable displays and 5G-compatible smartphones, the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) event this year saw a host of new and innovative products from the various smartphone giants.

The new foldable phones from Samsung and Huawei, the Galaxy Fold and Mate X, feature a flexible, folding design that helps transform phone into phablet. But while these smartphones feature a unique design, their form factor makes it difficult to use them single-handedly. However, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer managed to blend these flexible displays into a smartwatch. The new smartwatch, dubbed as Nubia Alpha, includes a host of features quite similar to that of an Android smartphone.

The smart wearable sports a 4-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 960 x 192 pixels. Nubia claims that the smartwatch has 230 per cent extra screen real estate than the standard smartwatches. As per the company, the Nubia Alpha can withstand being bent 10,000 times and that it is water resistant.

It is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 210 processor. The Nubia Alpha smartwatch includes 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of onboard storage. It carries a 500 mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 48 hours of standby time. The smartwatch has a camera as well that houses a 5 MP 82-degree wide-angle sensor. It straps on like a bracelet and features two knobs on the right edge for navigation.

An interesting feature on the Nubia Alpha smartwatch is gesture control that allows users to scroll up and down or swipe left and right by just waving a finger over the device. The smartwatch has a T9 alphanumeric dialer for typing text. It runs on Nubia’s custom Android-based OS that aids motion gesture and enables scrolling through the smartwatch’s essential information.

Notably, the Nubia Alpha smartwatch was demoed at IFA last year and it was yet again showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) this year. The smartwatch supports 4G with eSIM and comes with a built-in speaker. Nubia has launched two versions of the Alpha version — a Bluetooth version that will enable connecting with a phone, and a standalone eSIM version. The Bluetooth only black variant will arrive in North American and European market in April while the eSIM variant will be released in China in April. As for the price, this version of the Nubia Alpha smartwatch starts at around EUR 449 (around Rs 36,200). The eSIM Black and 18K Gold variants start at EUR 549 (around Rs 44,300) and EUR 649 (roughly Rs 52,400) respectively.

