tech2 News Staff

Ahead of the 27 July launch event, Nothing has confirmed that its first-ever product – the Ear (1) TWS earbuds – will be priced in India at Rs 5,999, and will exclusively sell on Flipkart.

Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India says, “India is an important market for Nothing and and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch. He added, “It is important for us to bring value to our Indian users from day one. Starting with ear (1), our products will be uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, they will be devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to our friends and family."

Last week, Nothing revealed that the Ear (1) will be priced at £99 GBP in Europe.

The company has also confirmed that the TWS earbuds will feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and three HD microphones.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Nothing CEO Carl Pei hinted the earbuds will come with features similar to those of Apple's AirPods Pro.

Additionally, in a recent teaser shared on Instagram, the company has also teased a transparent design for the earbuds. Nothing CEO Carl Pei first talked about working on a transparent design in March 2021.