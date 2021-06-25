tech2 News Staff

Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds will exclusively sell on Flipkart in India, the company confirmed on Friday.

“For the upcoming launch of ear (1), we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India. Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India.

While the launch date of the wireless earbuds hasn't been revealed yet, the company confirmed last month that it will host its first launch event in June.

Nothing Ear 1 was first officially teased in May this year.

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei dropped a hint that the earbuds are likely to come with AirPods-like long stem.

In March 2021, Nothing had also revealed the concept behind their first product. Called the 'Concept 1', the earbuds featured a transparent design.

Separately, Nothing has also confirmed that it plans to launch "an ecosystem of smart devices" in the future.

Revealing a bit about design, Carl Pei had said, "Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come."

In February, Nothing also announced its partnership with Teenage Engineering, a Swedish consumer electronics manufacturer.