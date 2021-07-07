tech2 News Staff

Nothing has finally revealed a few details and the pricing of its first product: the Ear 1 TWS earbuds. The company has confirmed the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation (ANC). They are priced at £99 (approx. Rs 10,200) and will be available for purchase in the US and UK; they will also make their debut in India soon. In terms of design, it was revealed earlier the earbuds will come with a transparent design. Nothing has confirmed it will reveal all details of the earbuds at the launch event on 27 July, at 6.30 pm IST.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds features

As per the company, the Nothing Ear 1 buds will come with Active Noise Cancellation and three HD microphones. In an interview with TechCrunch, Nothing CEO Carl Pei hinted the earbuds will come with features similar to those of Apple's AirPods Pro.

Nothing has also teased a short video on Twitter and Instagram showing the efforts that went into the process of making the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds. The video also confirms the earbuds will come with a transparent design.