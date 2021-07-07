Wednesday, July 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation announced, will debut globally on 27 July

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has hinted the Ear 1 buds will come with features similar to those of Apple's AirPods Pro.


tech2 News StaffJul 07, 2021 10:23:41 IST

Nothing has finally revealed a few details and the pricing of its first product: the Ear 1 TWS earbuds. The company has confirmed the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation (ANC). They are priced at £99 (approx. Rs 10,200) and will be available for purchase in the US and UK;  they will also make their debut in India soon. In terms of design, it was revealed earlier the earbuds will come with a transparent design. Nothing has confirmed it will reveal all details of the earbuds at the launch event on 27 July, at 6.30 pm IST.

Nothing TWS earbuds concept design.

Nothing TWS earbuds concept design.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nothing (@nothing)

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds features

As per the company, the Nothing Ear 1 buds will come with Active Noise Cancellation and three HD microphones. In an interview with TechCrunch, Nothing CEO Carl Pei hinted the earbuds will come with features similar to those of Apple's AirPods Pro.

Nothing has also teased a short video on Twitter and Instagram showing the efforts that went into the process of making the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds. The video also confirms the earbuds will come with a transparent design.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nothing Ear 1

Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds confirmed to go on sale on Flipkart: All of you need to know

Jun 25, 2021
Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds confirmed to go on sale on Flipkart: All of you need to know
Nothing confirms launch of Ear 1 wireless earbuds on 27 July: All we know so far

Nothing

Nothing confirms launch of Ear 1 wireless earbuds on 27 July: All we know so far

Jun 30, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021