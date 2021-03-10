Wednesday, March 10, 2021Back to
Nothing CEO Carl Pei reveals 'Concept 1' design for upcoming transparent TWS earbuds

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has not revealed the launch date of the earbuds but has confirmed that they will debut ' this summer'.


tech2 News StaffMar 10, 2021 10:26:11 IST

Former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei recently announced his new venture called Nothing, a consumer tech company. Pei has revealed that the brand is working on the design of its first-ever product – TWS earbuds. Pei has shared a concept teaser of the TWS earbuds, which seen sporting a transparent design. He reveals that the company is working on three design principles – weightless, effortless and timeless. Notably, this is only the concept design of the product, hence, there are chances that the final product might look different.

Nothing TWS earbuds concept design.

The teaser reveals a transparent design with company branding on the stem of the earbud. It also shows red, white and black concentric circles design and a silver strap at the bottom of the stem.

The company blog has also confirmed that the TWS earbuds will debut "this summer".

"The designs that are the most appealing to the brand are ones that consist of shapes that look natural and warm, yet don’t easily feel outdated. We’ve all had that moment where we’ve interacted with an object and felt that sense of wonder or surprise. That’s a really important part of being human and something we’re always trying to balance. Concept 1 takes inspiration from a grandmother’s tobacco pipe. We try to ground our objects in something familiar, which we hope will allow them to feel fresh for many years," read the official press release from Nothing.

