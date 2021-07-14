tech2 News Staff

Ahead of the 27 July launch, Nothing has announced that the first 100 units of the Ear (1) true wireless earbuds will be available for purchase on StockX on 19 July at 6.30 pm IST. Before you ask, yes, StockX ships to India as well. The Nothing Ear (1) DropX will run from 6.30 pm IST on 19 July until 6.29 pm IST on 21 July 2021 on StockX.com. Every limited edition Ear (1) unit will be engraved with the numbers 1-100, in order of final sale price.

“We’re conducting an auction exclusively on StockX, which means our communities will have a chance to purchase ear (1) before anyone else and also before it is fully revealed,” says Akis Evangelidis, Head of Marketing and Co-founder of Nothing.

Nothing will be the first consumer tech brand to launch via DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release method designed by StockX – an e-commerce platform – to offer brands and creatives the opportunity to release new and exclusive products directly to their global audience.

Earlier this week, Nothing also announced that the Ear (1) TWS earbuds will be priced in India at Rs 5,999. Post the launch on 27 July, the earbuds will sell on Flipkart in India.

Currently, it's unclear how the Ear (1) earbuds bought via StockX will be priced. We reached out to Nothing to find out about the same.

So far, we already know that the Nothing Ear (1) will feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and three HD microphones. In an interview with TechCrunch, Nothing CEO Carl Pei also hinted that the earbuds will come with features similar to those of Apple's AirPods Pro.

Additionally, in a recent teaser shared on Instagram, the company has also teased a transparent design for the earbuds. Nothing CEO Carl Pei first talked about working on a transparent design in March 2021.