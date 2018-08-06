Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 August, 2018 20:43 IST

Nokia smartphone codenamed TA-1104 appears on Russian certification website

Nothing about the new Nokia smartphone is known yet apart from its TA-1104 model number.

Looks like there is another Nokia handset in the making, as a new smartphone has just been spotted by a notable source on a Russian certification website. This phone was registered on 3 August.

The recently announced Nokia X6. Image: Nokia China

By the looks of it nothing much can be said about the new phone, however, it has been codenamed TA-1104. Spotted by NokiaPowerUser in a report, this could be a brand new offering from Nokia since recent model numbers that have been coming off late include TA 1103, TA 1083, and TA-1116 which were reportedly the variants of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Other variants include the TA-1109 which was a global variant of the Nokia x5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Recently, Nokia tweeted that there is going to be another launch of a phone and it is expected to be the Nokia 6.1 Plus which is also the global variant of the Nokia X6. The Nokia X6 was launched in China recently with a price tag of CNY 1,499 which is nearly Rs 16,000. It features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and has extremely thin bezels on its side. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

In China, the Nokia X6 was launched in a 4 GB RAM variant with 32 GB storage and another variant with 64 GB storage. A third variant with 6 GB RAM  and 64 GB internal storage was also launched.

