The Nokia smartphone by the model number TA-1109, which got a certification in China has reportedly also received its Bluetooth certification.

According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, the certification doesn't reveal much about the device, but it does show that it's powered by a MediaTek chipset.

We do not have any information about which Nokia device the TA-1109 may be. However, there are speculations that it could possibly be the Nokia 5.1 Plus or Nokia X5.

Meanwhile, there have been other developments with Nokia, and two more models of the Nokia X6, that are model numbers TA-1083 and TA-1116, have also been spotted in Bluetooth certification listings.

In the image, it is noticeable that it is not listed with Nokia 2.1, 3.1 and 5.1 variants in Bluetooth certification. Which implies that it is a different phone. Nokia 5.1 Plus or Nokia X5 have been in the news recently, for being powered by a MediaTek processor, so we can guess that the certification belongs to these smartphones.

The China-specific Nokia X6 had launched on 15 May by HMD Global. The company announced that they will setup a global mobile center at Shenzhen in China, which will focus on research. At the time of writing, HMD has not confirmed any details about whether the Nokia X6 will be coming to global markets.