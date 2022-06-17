FP Staff

Nokia is planning to launch the G11 Plus globally soon and has tested the device on Geekbench. As a result, the specifications of the device have appeared online.

The listing shows that the Nokia G11 Plus will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset clocked at 1.61GHz and it comes paired with Mali G57 GPU.

The listing on Geekbench also suggests that the device will have 4GB RAM. As per the ongoing leaks, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset.

The smartphone managed to score 309 points in single-core testing and 1302 points in the multi-core test.

Furthermore, the listing also shows that the device will be running on the Android 12 operating system. Besides this, there is no information shared by the benchmarking website.

Nokia launched the G11 back in February this year. Now, the company is working on a way to bring the G11 Plus model with some significant changes. It would be interesting to see at what price point does the company launch the device in India and in the global market. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the device.

Given that most phones with Unisoc processors in India are priced under Rs 10,000, there is a chance that the Nokia G11 Plus will also be priced similarly. However, Nokia has a history of pricing their devices slightly on the higher side compared to what devices from other manufacturers with the same specification and hardware are priced at.