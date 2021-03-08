Monday, March 08, 2021Back to
HMD Global to announce new G-series of Nokia smartphones, Nokia G10 to be the first

Reportedly, HMD Global may also adopt a new naming scheme for the upcoming Nokia smartphones.


FP TrendingMar 08, 2021 17:21:13 IST

HMD Global is likely to launch a new series with the recently tipped Nokia G10 arriving as the first of its models. As per a separate tip, Nokia may also adopt a new naming scheme for its smartphones. A report by NokiaPowerUser cited unnamed sources to state that HMD Global is set to release the first smartphone under the purported G-series, called the Nokia G10. The Nokia G10 is believed to be the same model that had once before leaked carrying the model number TA-1334.

Representational image of Nokia 2.4. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

It added that the ‘G’ in the name could be a reference to gaming and the Finnish brand could market the phones as the ones suitable for long hours of continuous gaming. The source has not specified any detail about the reason behind the naming.

For now, it is being speculated that the Nokia G10 will come with an Octa-core chipset. Featuring a 6.4-inch display, the smartphone is expected to sport a 48 MP main camera at the back with a quad-camera arrangement. The report added that the specs of G10 that have been tipped already, place the upcoming product to be similar to the Nokia 5.4.

On the other hand, a tip by a Nokia forum account on social media has pointed out that HMD might be changing its scheme of naming the smartphones. The Twitter handle Nokibar has stated that the new phones launched by HMD from 2021 will no longer have the dot in its nomenclature.

As mentioned by a GizmoChina report, users of Nokia devices have long complained about the confusion that comes with the current naming system. So with an easier naming scheme in place, HMD can hope to embrace more familiarity. The portal also talked about the probability of the touted G10 to be not just a new series but actually, the first model to be launched using the latest naming system.

