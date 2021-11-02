FP Trending

Just ahead of Diwali, HMD Global has launched the new Nokia T20 tablet in India. The tablet marks the launch of the company’s brand new T-series of tablets in the country.

The Nokia T20 tablet is available in Wi-Fi 3GB/32GB, Wi-Fi 4GB/64GB and Wi-Fi + LTE 4GB/64GB models, with prices starting at Rs 15,499. The device will be available for purchase from all major offline retail stores as well as on e-commerce portals such as Flipkart and Amazon.

The Wi-Fi 4GB/64GB device will be priced at Rs 16,499 while the 4GB/64GB LTE + Wi-Fi model is available at Rs 18,499.

The Nokia T20 tablet goes on sale in in the country less than a month after it was launched globally. The device features a crisp 2K screen to give a superlative viewing experience to casual gamers and binge watchers. It also includes Stereo speakers and OZO Playback with immersive OZO audio, as well as dual microphones, to give an immersive listening experience to users.

The Nokia T20, which is equipped with an 8,200 mAh battery, comes with fast charging and can easily last 15 hours of surfing the web, 10 hours of watching films and seven hours of conference calls.

The Nokia T20 will receive two years of Android OS upgrades, as well as monthly security updates for a span of three years. According to the Vice President of HMD Global, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, the device has the “signature promise of Nokia devices to provide unmatched user experience and quality.”

It meets Google’s strict enterprise requirements as it joins the broadest fleet of Android Recommended devices (AER). For managing deployed devices from its one-stop-shop interface, the device also works with HMD Enable Pro.

The T20 tablet comes with a Nordic-inspired design, with a polished 3D display frame and solid metal body structure, adding to the durability of the device.

For the T20 tablet, Nokia has teamed up with Spotify, and through this partnership, users will be able to access to 2.9 million podcasts and 70 million tracks on the tablet out of the box.