FP Trending

HMD Global-owned Nokia has introduced a new budget smartphone in its C series, the C20 Plus in India. The new smartphone comes with a stock Android 11 (Go Edition) experience, which is a specially-tailored OS version for devices with low RAM offerings.

Nokia C20 Plus pricing, availability

The Nokia C20 Plus comes in two storage variants. The 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. The smartphone can now be purchased from leading offline and online stores.

It has been launched in collaboration with Jio, which provides people with a chance to get JioExclusive offers such as benefits worth Rs 4,000, an upfront price support of 10 percent or Rs 1,000, and more. It also comes with a year's replacement guarantee.

Nokia C20 Plus specifications

The Nokia C20 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a V-shaped notch and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor.

It comes in two RAM and Storage configurations: the model with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and the one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Both variants come with support for expandable storage (up to 256 GB) with the use of a microSD card.

The device comes with dual rear cameras placed in a circular camera hump. The setup includes an 8 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. There's also an LED flash. The front camera is rated at 5 MP. The phone comes with various camera features such as Portrait mode, HDR, Beautification, and more.

It is backed by a 4,950 mAh battery, which is expected to last up to two days on a single charge. As mentioned earlier, the phone runs Android 11 Go Edition. It comes with support for the Face Unlock feature and various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, micro-USB, 4G LTE, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The Nokia C20 Plus comes in Ocean Blue and Dark Grey colours.

Additionally, Nokia has announced that it will launch the Nokia C01 Plus and the Nokia C30 during this year's festive season. The former comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, Android 11 Go Edition, 5 MP front/rear cameras, and more. The latter gets a 6.82-inch HD+ screen, a 6,000 mAh battery, Android 11, and more.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost