tech2 News Staff 27 June, 2018 20:14 IST

Nokia A1 Plus flagship expected to pack in an in-display fingerprint reader

The Nokia A1 Plus is also expected to come with in-display fingerprint scanner and OLED display.

HMD Global is expected to launch its next flagship in the second half of 2018. It's previous flagship launched earlier this year, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, was a smartphone which looked beautiful and also packed promising features.

A report on Winfuture.de points out that the next flagship by HMD Global might be called Nokia A1 Plus. The device has been spotted in a document with various names including A1P, AOP, and even A1 Plus Euro. The report mentions that the smartphone will be manufactured by FIH Mobile (Foxconn) and is expected to come with a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Other features reported by the website includes a high end camera. The Nokia A1 Plus is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint reader which would help it keep up with its Chinese competitors. The website states that since all the smartphones with an in-display fingerprint readers come with OLED displays, the next flagship is also expected to feature an OLED display.

The smartphone is in development since February 2018 and was expected to be released mid-year but production challenges have delayed the launch of smartphone and now the device is expected to be launched in the second half of the year. Nokia A1 Plus might be launched in the European market first or at IFA Berlin (which will start from 31 August and end on 5 September) or in a major European cities, the report mentions.

HMD Global is also bringing the Nokia X6 to India. The smartphone has been spotted on the service page of the company and is expected to be launched by the end of July. A recent report suggest that the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 8 will get the face unlock feature in few months.

