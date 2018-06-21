Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 June, 2018 21:15 IST

Nokia X6 to launch soon in India, spotted on company’s official support page

Nokia's first notched smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and a 3,060 mAh battery.

HMD Global seems set to bring its first notched smartphone, Nokia X6 in India. The company launched the smartphone in China last month and the details of the device are known (Chinese specification). Nokia X6 is priced at CNY 1,499 in China which roughly converts to Rs 16,000.

Nokia X6.

Nokia X6.

The Nokia X6 support page has gone live in India which hints that the smartphone is coming soon to India. The user guide mentions that the smartphone meets the requirements of exposure to radio waves established by the Indian Department of Telecommunications. This suggests that the device has already passed required tests that needs to be done before launching a device in the country.

The Nokia X6 launched in China comes with a notched 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with thin bezels beside the screen and a chin at the bottom which bears Nokia branding. The smartphone also features glass back, 2.5D Corning gorilla protection and  aluminium alloy metal frame on the sides of the device.

The smartphone comes with vertically placed dual-camera set-up with 16 MP and 5 MP sensor on the rear side of the device. LED flash is placed below the two dual-camera sensors. The device  features a 16 MP selfie camera on the front while the rear camera comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), HDR, bokeh mode and AI integration that helps in recognising objects.

A circular fingerprint and Nokia branding sits below the vertically paced dual-camera setup. The external storage can be expanded upto 256 GB using a microSD card. The smartphone comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Nokia X6 display.

Nokia X6 display.

Nokia's first smartphone with a notch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and a 3,060 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.

HMD Global has launched three variants of the Nokia X6 in China, the 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at  CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,800 approx), the 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,000 approx) and the 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage variants is priced at CNY 1,699 (Rs 18,100 approx) in China.

Connectivity options on the Nokia X6 includes dual SIM setup with 4G VoLTE radios, an FM Radio, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and Bluetooth. Once launched in India the Nokia X6 will take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, recently launched Moto G6 and other smartphone in the segment. Any official confirmation from HMD Global is yet awaited.

tags


latest videos

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

also see

NewsTracker

Alleged Nokia 5.1 Plus or possibly Nokia X5 gets Bluetooth certification

Jun 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Nokia 5.1 Plus CAD renders show a display with a notch, dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor on the rear side

Jun 11, 2018

Nokia 2

HMD Global keeps its promise, rolls out Android Oreo Beta for Nokia 2 devices

Jun 20, 2018

newstracker

MediaTek to focus more on 4G development in India even as it pushes for 5G globally

Jun 10, 2018

NewsTracker

China's ZTE two-month ban to be lifted in US on 13 June, but only after they pay the $1.4 billion settlement

Jun 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Samsung's foldable smartphone to launch in H1 2019 at around $1,900: Analyst

Jun 14, 2018

science

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

HIV

Scientists from India, US discover why HIV-1C is the virus' most prevalent subtype

Jun 21, 2018

Solstice

Summer solstice: Northern Hemisphere celebrates longest day of the year

Jun 21, 2018

NASA

NASA releases strategy document to defend Earth from asteroids and comets

Jun 21, 2018