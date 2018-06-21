HMD Global seems set to bring its first notched smartphone, Nokia X6 in India. The company launched the smartphone in China last month and the details of the device are known (Chinese specification). Nokia X6 is priced at CNY 1,499 in China which roughly converts to Rs 16,000.

The Nokia X6 support page has gone live in India which hints that the smartphone is coming soon to India. The user guide mentions that the smartphone meets the requirements of exposure to radio waves established by the Indian Department of Telecommunications. This suggests that the device has already passed required tests that needs to be done before launching a device in the country.

The Nokia X6 launched in China comes with a notched 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with thin bezels beside the screen and a chin at the bottom which bears Nokia branding. The smartphone also features glass back, 2.5D Corning gorilla protection and aluminium alloy metal frame on the sides of the device.

The smartphone comes with vertically placed dual-camera set-up with 16 MP and 5 MP sensor on the rear side of the device. LED flash is placed below the two dual-camera sensors. The device features a 16 MP selfie camera on the front while the rear camera comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), HDR, bokeh mode and AI integration that helps in recognising objects.

A circular fingerprint and Nokia branding sits below the vertically paced dual-camera setup. The external storage can be expanded upto 256 GB using a microSD card. The smartphone comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Nokia's first smartphone with a notch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and a 3,060 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.

HMD Global has launched three variants of the Nokia X6 in China, the 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,800 approx), the 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,000 approx) and the 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage variants is priced at CNY 1,699 (Rs 18,100 approx) in China.

Connectivity options on the Nokia X6 includes dual SIM setup with 4G VoLTE radios, an FM Radio, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and Bluetooth. Once launched in India the Nokia X6 will take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, recently launched Moto G6 and other smartphone in the segment. Any official confirmation from HMD Global is yet awaited.