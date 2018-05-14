The Nokia 6.1 or the Nokia 6 (2018) is available for purchase in India starting today. The pricing starts at Rs 16,999. It is available for sale on the Amazon India website.

The Nokia 6 (2018) for ICICI bank credit and debit card customers is available on Amazon India with a 10 percent cashback. There is also a Rs 2,000 cashback for Airtel 4G customers. Furthermore, there are several 'No Cost EMI' schemes available. Servify has made an offer for a free 12-month damage insurance package, MakeMyTrip is offering a 25 percent discount on hotel bookings, and a lot more.

Coming to the Nokia 6.1's specifications, in terms of display, it has a 5.5-inch full HD screen.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with an octa-core CPU and a choice of variants with wither 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal store or 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage. Storage can be upgraded up to 128 GB using a micro SD card.

In terms of the camera, the primary camera is a 16 MP f/2.o unit with dual-tone flash. It has an 8 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS and USB Type-C. An integrated 3,000 mAh battery powers the device.