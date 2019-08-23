tech2 News Staff

Yesterday Nokia announced that it will be launching new smartphones at the upcoming IFA 2019 that is to be hosted in Berlin on 5 September.

Now it was already being speculated that the upcoming smartphone will be Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2.

As per the earlier leaks, it was reported that the upcoming Nokia 7.2 will come with 6 GB RAM and an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz.

Other leaks also suggested that the smartphone will come with a circular camera module at the back.

Now recent leaks by a Nokia Power user, Nokia 7.2 will come in three colour variants -Ice Blue, Forest Green and Charcoal Black. It also hinted that the smartphone will be a dual sim device.

The leaked hands-on images by Techmesto show a waterdrop notch on the display and the device is green in colour so this might the Ice Blue colour variant.

According to the benchmarking site Geekbench, the Nokia 7.2 might come with 6 GB RAM and an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz. The listing also suggests that the smartphone is likely to come with the Android 9 operating system. It scored 1,604 in the single-core test and 5,821 in multi-core.

Another smartphone that is speculated to be launched alongside Nokia 7.2 is Nokia 6.2. According to the leaks, the Nokia 6.2 might look similar to the X71, but the device is expected to feature a 48 MP sensor similar to the ones on the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) or the Oppo F11 Pro (Review). The camera might have Carl Zeiss branding and is rumoured to be paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone is expected to have a 6.22-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole to house the front camera.

