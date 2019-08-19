tech2 News Staff

Since Nokia has confirmed that it will be hosting an event the IFA on 5 September this year, it is expected that the company might launch some smartphones. These devices are expected to be Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

According to the latest leak by Nokia Power User, Nokia 7.2 will feature a circular camera module on the back. The leaked images of the smartphone case also reveal that the smartphone might come with a fingerprint sensor on the back with a slim smartphone body.

Proud to announce that we will be at IFA - our first time ever! See you in Berlin #staytuned #nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/Wx8qhtvHog — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 9, 2019

As per the report, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 might have a similar design.

Nokia 7.2 rumoured specs

Another report by Nokia Power User revealed that Nokia 7.2 will come in a 4 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant. The report also confirmed that the single sim smartphone will be available in “Charcoal” colour.

Nokia 7.2 might come with an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz. The smartphone appeared on Geekbench and it revealed that it is likely to come with the Android 9 operating system. It scored 1,604 in the single-core test and 5,821 in multi-core on Geekbench.

Nokia 6.2 rumoured specs

Coming to the specs of the Nokia 6.2 aka X71, the device is said to feature a 48 MP sensor similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) or the Oppo F11 Pro (Review). The camera will have Carl Zeiss branding and be paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens. The phone has a 6.22-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole to house the front camera.



Under the hood, the device has a Snapdragon 660 chipset although in India the company could launch a variant with the Snapdragon 700 platform to keep up with the competition. There is also 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256 GB via microSD card slot.

Software-wise the phone will come with Android 9.0 out-of-the-box and will be part of the Android One program. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with support for fast-charging.

