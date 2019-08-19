Monday, August 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 7.2 leaks reveal circular rear camera module and slim body design

Nokia 7.2 might come in a 4 GB RAM +128 GB storage variant and is likely to be available in charcoal colour.


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2019 17:06:11 IST

Since Nokia has confirmed that it will be hosting an event the IFA on 5 September this year, it is expected that the company might launch some smartphones. These devices are expected to be Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

According to the latest leak by Nokia Power User, Nokia 7.2 will feature a circular camera module on the back. The leaked images of the smartphone case also reveal that the smartphone might come with a fingerprint sensor on the back with a slim smartphone body.

Nokia 7.2 leaks reveal circular rear camera module and slim body design

Nokia 7.2 might come in a 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Representational Image: tech2/ Omkar Godambe

As per the report, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 might have a similar design.

Nokia 7.2 case. Image: Nokia Power User

Nokia 7.2 case. Image: Nokia Power User

Nokia 7.2 rumoured specs

Another report by Nokia Power User revealed that Nokia 7.2 will come in a 4 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant. The report also confirmed that the single sim smartphone will be available in “Charcoal” colour.

Nokia 7.2 might come with an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz. The smartphone appeared on Geekbench and it revealed that it is likely to come with the Android 9 operating system. It scored 1,604 in the single-core test and 5,821 in multi-core on Geekbench.

Nokia 6.2 rumoured specs

Coming to the specs of the Nokia 6.2 aka X71, the device is said to feature a 48 MP sensor similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) or the Oppo F11 Pro (Review). The camera will have Carl Zeiss branding and be paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens. The phone has a  6.22-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole to house the front camera.

Under the hood, the device has a Snapdragon 660 chipset although in India the company could launch a variant with the Snapdragon 700 platform to keep up with the competition. There is also 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256 GB via microSD card slot.

Software-wise the phone will come with Android 9.0 out-of-the-box and will be part of the Android One program. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with support for fast-charging.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch, likely to be unveiled at IFA 2019

Aug 12, 2019
Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch, likely to be unveiled at IFA 2019
LG releases teaser for its upcoming 5G dual-screen smartphone ahead of IFA 2019

LG

LG releases teaser for its upcoming 5G dual-screen smartphone ahead of IFA 2019

Aug 13, 2019

science

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019
IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019