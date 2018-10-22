Nokia unveiled the Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) smartphone at the MWC 2018 event in Barcelona. The device was launched running Android 8.0 Oreo, but that will soon change. HMD Global’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas said in a tweet that Android 9.0 Pie will be released soon.

Next. We will skip betalabs on Nokia 6.1 and roll out 🍰 soon — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 20, 2018

The Nokia 6.1 was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant and at Rs 18,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant.

In terms of display, it has a 5.5-inch full HD screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with an octa-core CPU.

The primary camera on the device is a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone flash. It has an 8 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Other Nokia devices which will also get an Android 9.0 Pie update are smartphones such as the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco. They will be getting the update by November.

Also, the recently launched the Nokia 7.1 will also be getting the update. A recent listing of the device on Geekbench revealed that the phone runs 'Android 9.'

