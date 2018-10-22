Monday, October 22, 2018 Back to
22 October, 2018

Nokia 6.1 to get Android 9.0 Pie soon, confirms chief product officer Juho Sarvikas

Other Nokia devices which are to get an Android 9.0 Pie update include the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8.

Nokia unveiled the Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) smartphone at the MWC 2018 event in Barcelona. The device was launched running Android 8.0 Oreo, but that will soon change. HMD Global’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas said in a tweet that Android 9.0 Pie will be released soon.

The Nokia 6.1 was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant and at Rs 18,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant.

In terms of display, it has a 5.5-inch full HD screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with an octa-core CPU.

The primary camera on the device is a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone flash. It has an 8 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Other Nokia devices which will also get an Android 9.0 Pie update are smartphones such as the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco. They will be getting the update by November.

Also, the recently launched the Nokia 7.1 will also be getting the update. A recent listing of the device on Geekbench revealed that the phone runs 'Android 9.'

If you wish to read more about which other smartphones will get the update, head here for a guide to the 50 new smartphones expecting Android 9.0 Pie.

