Early August, Google started rolling out the latest version of its operating system — the Android 9.0 Pie. While the new Pixel smartphones come with Android 9 Pie pre-loaded, and a few flagships have been upgraded to this version, however, the total share on Android 9.0 Pie on Android devices has been dismal.

But now, the update is being rolled out to 50 new smartphones.

Here is a list of the devices that are getting the update, and the changelog that will come with it.

Samsung smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus will be eligible for Android 9.0 Pie.

HMD Global

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus will be upgraded to Android 9.0 Pie in October itself, whereas, the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco will get the upgrade in November.

Post that, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 3, Nokia 1, Nokia 5, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6, Nokia 8, Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 2 will also be upgrading to the new version.

OnePlus

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5T will get the update. Although, the upgrade on former four models will be slightly delayed. OnePlus 6 has got the Pie treatment for a while now and the upcoming OnePlus 6T is also expected to be launched with Android 9.0 Pie.

Honor

Honor 8X, Honor 10, Honor Play, Honor View 10, will also be promoted in the next two months.

BlackBerry KEY2

If you are one of the BlackBerry boys/girls, the KEY2 smartphone is included in the list as well.

HTC

HTC U11 Plus, HTC U12 Plus and HTC U11 will also run the Android Pie by next month.

Motorola

Moto X4, Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play and the Motorola One Power will all soon get the Pie update as well.

Sony

Sony will be moving up the software versions on the Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1 Compact, Xperia XZ Compact and Xperia XZ Premium.

Huawei

Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro too will get the Android Pie update.

The Android 9.0 Pie brings several new features to the Android smartphones including gesture navigation, smart text selection, redesigned quick settings, simplified volume controls and adaptive battery mode. You can read about all its major features here.