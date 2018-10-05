At an event in London on 4 October, HMD Global has launched its latest smartphone — the Nokia 7.1. As the name suggests, the device is an upgrade from the Nokia 7, with an improved chipset and camera, and Android One operating system.

Nokia 7.1 price and availability

As announced at the event, the Nokia 7.1 will be available starting this month, but in select markets. The phone comes in two variants, a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. While the 3 GB model has been announced at €299, the higher 4 GB RAM option will set you back by €349. That comes to about Rs 25,357 and Rs 29,598 respectively according to the current rupee rate.

The smartphone comes in two color variants – Midnight Blue and Steel.

While HMD Global hasn’t yet officially announced the availability of the phone in India yet, however, the company sent out invites to the media for an event on 11 October, where it is believed to officially launch the Nokia 7.1 in the country.

Nokia 7.1 specifications and features

The Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD FHD+ panel with a notch, which has a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is made of the ‘PureDisplay’ technology, that is aimed to offer higher contrast, and more vibrant colors. Touting this as the highlight of the device, HMD Global also announced that the display is supports HDR10, and has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Interestingly, the smartphone also has a dedicated 16-bit engine that can convert SDR content to HDR in real-time.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset. The device also comes with support for microSD cards, that lets you expands the storage on both model to up to 400GB.

Like the other Nokia models, the Nokia 7.1 also runs Android One operating system, which is currently based on Android Oreo, however, HMD Global promises to soon upgrade this to Pie.

For photography, the Nokia 7.1 sports a dual-camera system at the back, which has a 12 MP f/1.8 sensor, and a 5 MP f/2.4 sensor, accompanied with dual-LED flash.

Up front, is an 8 MP f/2.2 AI camera for selfies and video calls. Along with support for Bothies and direct live stream, the front camera also comes with something the company called ‘3D Personas, which Nokia’s take on Animoji.

For connectivity, the smartphone includes, 4G VoLTE support, USB Type-C, latest version of Bluetooth, among other things. Fuelling the Nokia 7.1 is a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast-charging.