Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Galaxy M10 vs Redmi 7: Best entry-level phones compared

The Nokia 2.2 comes within two variants with the base 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant priced at Rs 6,999.

Kshitij PujariJun 11, 2019 17:29:43 IST

Nokia recently announced its upgraded entry-level smartphone called the Nokia 2.2 in India for a price of Rs 6,999. In our first impressions of the device, we found that the only thing that was going for the device was that it came with Google's Android One program, giving it a complete stock Android feel. Today, the phone officially goes on sale on Nokia's offline and online retail stores, so let's have a look at how the Nokia 2.2 compares with competition.

The Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch LCD display. Image: Tech2/ Nandini Yadav

The Nokia 2.2 comes in two variants — a base 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 6,999 and a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant which will sell for Rs 7,999.

The Nokia 2.2 succeeds last year's Nokia 2.1 with a number of incremental improvements. The phone features a 5.71-inch HD display with smaller bezels and a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. Similar to the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2, the phone features a waterdrop-styled notch on top which makes room for the selfie camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with either 2 GB or 3 GB RAM onboard.

For its price, the Nokia 2.2 does get stiff competition from the Realme C2 (Review) and Redmi 7 (Review) along with the Galaxy M10 as well. All these devices are entry-level and range in the Rs 6,999 to the Rs 7,999 price range. In this comparison, we will have a look at the specs of the devices on paper and try to ascertain which device comes out on top. As this is just a spec-battle, we will reserve final judgment on the Nokia 2.2 until we have reviewed it completely.

Smartphone Nokia 2.2 Redmi 7 Realme C2 Galaxy M10
Display Size (inch) 5.71 6.26 6.1 6.22
Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1520 720 x 1520 720 x 1560 720 x 1520
Pixel Density (PPI) 295 269 282 269
Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 146 x 70.6 x 9.3 158.7 x 75.6 x 8.5 154.3 x 73.7 x 8.5 155.6 x 75.6 x 7.7
Weight (gm) 153 180 166 163
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor Helio A22 Snapdragon 632 Helio P22 Exynos 7870
CPU Cores Quad-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold & 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver 8 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 8 X 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP1
RAM 2, 3 GB 2, 3 GB 2, 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Ruggedness
On-Board Memory 16, 32 GB 16, 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB
Sensors Accelerometer, proximity Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Accelerometer, proximity, compass Accelerometer, proximity
Primary Camera 13 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP 13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP 13 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.2
Optical Image Stabilization
Camera Array Single Dual Dual Dual
Autofocus System AF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera 5 MP 8 MP, f/2.0 5 MP 5 MP
Video Capture 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps
Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Bixby
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2
NFC
Infrared Yes
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB Type microUSB microUSB microUSB microUSB
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 3,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh
Fast charging
Colors Steel, Tungsten Black Lunar Red, Eclipse Black, Comet Blue Diamond Black, Diamond Blue Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black
Prices in India Starts at Rs 6,999 Starts at Rs 7,999 Starts at Rs 5,999 Starts at Rs 7,999

Verdict

Going by the specifications on the above sheet, we can see that Nokia 2.2 does indeed fall behind its counterparts in terms of processing, display and camera. The Realme C2, which is about Rs 2,000 cheaper offers a dual-camera with a faster MediaTek P23 chipset. The most powerful among the lot appears to be the Redmi 7 which comes with Snapdragon 632 chipset, although it is priced slightly higher than the Nokia 2.2. The Galaxy M10, on paper, happens to be in the middle with a good camera but lacks a powerful chipset as the Redmi 7. Nokia 2.2's stock Android One software should help it in the software department. But we recommend you stay tuned for our full review before you take leap and buy one.

