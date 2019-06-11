Kshitij PujariJun 11, 2019 17:29:43 IST
Nokia recently announced its upgraded entry-level smartphone called the Nokia 2.2 in India for a price of Rs 6,999. In our first impressions of the device, we found that the only thing that was going for the device was that it came with Google's Android One program, giving it a complete stock Android feel. Today, the phone officially goes on sale on Nokia's offline and online retail stores, so let's have a look at how the Nokia 2.2 compares with competition.
The Nokia 2.2 comes in two variants — a base 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 6,999 and a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant which will sell for Rs 7,999.
The Nokia 2.2 succeeds last year's Nokia 2.1 with a number of incremental improvements. The phone features a 5.71-inch HD display with smaller bezels and a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. Similar to the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2, the phone features a waterdrop-styled notch on top which makes room for the selfie camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with either 2 GB or 3 GB RAM onboard.
For its price, the Nokia 2.2 does get stiff competition from the Realme C2 (Review) and Redmi 7 (Review) along with the Galaxy M10 as well. All these devices are entry-level and range in the Rs 6,999 to the Rs 7,999 price range. In this comparison, we will have a look at the specs of the devices on paper and try to ascertain which device comes out on top. As this is just a spec-battle, we will reserve final judgment on the Nokia 2.2 until we have reviewed it completely.
|Smartphone
|Nokia 2.2
|Redmi 7
|Realme C2
|Galaxy M10
|Display Size (inch)
|5.71
|6.26
|6.1
|6.22
|Resolution (pixels)
|720 x 1520
|720 x 1520
|720 x 1560
|720 x 1520
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|295
|269
|282
|269
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|146 x 70.6 x 9.3
|158.7 x 75.6 x 8.5
|154.3 x 73.7 x 8.5
|155.6 x 75.6 x 7.7
|Weight (gm)
|153
|180
|166
|163
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Helio A22
|Snapdragon 632
|Helio P22
|Exynos 7870
|CPU Cores
|Quad-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold & 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver
|8 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|8 X 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T830 MP1
|RAM
|2, 3 GB
|2, 3 GB
|2, 3 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|—
|—
|—
|On-Board Memory
|16, 32 GB
|16, 32, 64 GB
|16, 32 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Accelerometer, proximity
|Primary Camera
|13 MP, f/2.2
|12 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP
|13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP
|13 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|Optical Image Stabilization
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Camera Array
|Single
|Dual
|Dual
|Dual
|Autofocus System
|AF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|5 MP
|8 MP, f/2.0
|5 MP
|5 MP
|Video Capture
|1080p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Bixby
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|4.2
|4.2
|NFC
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Infrared
|—
|Yes
|—
|—
|Fingerprint Scanner
|—
|Yes, Rear
|—
|—
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|microUSB
|microUSB
|microUSB
|microUSB
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|3,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Fast charging
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Colors
|Steel, Tungsten Black
|Lunar Red, Eclipse Black, Comet Blue
|Diamond Black, Diamond Blue
|Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black
|Prices in India
|Starts at Rs 6,999
|Starts at Rs 7,999
|Starts at Rs 5,999
|Starts at Rs 7,999
Verdict
Going by the specifications on the above sheet, we can see that Nokia 2.2 does indeed fall behind its counterparts in terms of processing, display and camera. The Realme C2, which is about Rs 2,000 cheaper offers a dual-camera with a faster MediaTek P23 chipset. The most powerful among the lot appears to be the Redmi 7 which comes with Snapdragon 632 chipset, although it is priced slightly higher than the Nokia 2.2. The Galaxy M10, on paper, happens to be in the middle with a good camera but lacks a powerful chipset as the Redmi 7. Nokia 2.2's stock Android One software should help it in the software department. But we recommend you stay tuned for our full review before you take leap and buy one.
