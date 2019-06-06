tech2 News Staff

HMD Global has just globally unveiled its latest entry-level Android One offering, the Nokia 2.2.

The company's calling the Nokia 2.2 the world's most affordable Android One smartphone which will be available on sale in India starting 11 June, while pre-bookings begin today on Nokia's e-store.

As far as prices go, the Nokia 2.2 comes in two variants — a base 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 6,999 and a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant which will sell for Rs 7,999. You'll also have the option of choosing between two colours — Tungsten Black and Steel.

The Nokia 2.2 succeeds last year's Nokia 2.1 with a number of incremental improvements. The phone features a 5.71-inch display with smaller bezels and a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. Similar to the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2, the phone features a waterdrop-styled notch on top which makes room for the selfie camera.

Nokia does seem to like the idea of a wider chin to slap on the name of the brand on the front and we see that on the Nokia 2.2 as well.

What does make the entry-level Nokia 2.2 special though, is another feature that's featured on every budget Nokia device launched this year — a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Inside, the Nokia 2.2 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with either 2 GB or 3 GB RAM onboard.

The rear-facing camera of the Nokia 3.2 is a single 13 MP shooter with autofocus and a LED flash. On the front, we have a 5 MP shooter which works for selfies but also doubles up to allow Face Unlock.

The Nokia 2.2 features a 3,000 mAh removable battery and runs on Android Pie, with an assured update to Android Q once it arrives.

