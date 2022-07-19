Tuesday, July 19, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Next-Generation of Samsung foldables and smartwatches set for August 10 debut


Mehul DasJul 19, 2022 15:48:13 IST

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to take place on August 10 this year and will feature at least two new foldable smartphones and a couple of refreshed smartwatches, along with the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. 

Next-Generation of Samsung foldables and smartwatches set for August 10 debut

Notable tipster Evan Blass recently shared an image on Twitter highlighting the rumoured date. He also claimed the name of the event will be "Unfold Your World" which actually reveals a lot of what Samsung is likely to showcase at the event. The Indian launch event is likely to take place a couple of weeks later.

Historically, Samsung tries to host its main Galaxy Unpacked event in any given year, at least a month or so before Apple has their Fall event. This is in order to get a jump on that year’s iPhones. 

If indeed Samsung is hosting the event on August 10, it fits this strategy perfectly as Apple likes to share news about its new handsets in late August or early September before launching them a week or so later. This year, Apple’s fall event is likely to take place on either the 6th or the 13th of September.

A tipster had earlier leaked the first unofficial images of the actual product that Samsung might be shipping to the buyers. TechTalkTV posted to Twitter a gallery of images showing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the flesh. The device in question was the black variant.

If rumours are anything to go by, Samsung could unveil at least two new foldable next month including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Fold 4. Neither is expected to deviate much from current-gen counterparts in terms of the overall design. Pre-orders could open the same day ahead of an August 26 launch.

As per a report on SamMobile, Samsung is planning to make a Z Fold 4 with 1TB of storage. If that turns out to be true, that will be double the maximum storage that the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 has.

Samsung is also expected to showcase a couple of new wearables including the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Leaks over the last couple of months seem to back up rumours that Samsung is doing away with the physical rotating bezel.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung “accidentally” lists Galaxy Watch 5 & Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on its website

Jul 12, 2022
Samsung “accidentally” lists Galaxy Watch 5 & Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on its website
Samsung launches Galaxy M13 series for Rs 11,999, check out the specs, prices and availability

Samsung

Samsung launches Galaxy M13 series for Rs 11,999, check out the specs, prices and availability

Jul 14, 2022

science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022