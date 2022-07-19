Mehul Das

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to take place on August 10 this year and will feature at least two new foldable smartphones and a couple of refreshed smartwatches, along with the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Notable tipster Evan Blass recently shared an image on Twitter highlighting the rumoured date. He also claimed the name of the event will be "Unfold Your World" which actually reveals a lot of what Samsung is likely to showcase at the event. The Indian launch event is likely to take place a couple of weeks later.

Historically, Samsung tries to host its main Galaxy Unpacked event in any given year, at least a month or so before Apple has their Fall event. This is in order to get a jump on that year’s iPhones.

If indeed Samsung is hosting the event on August 10, it fits this strategy perfectly as Apple likes to share news about its new handsets in late August or early September before launching them a week or so later. This year, Apple’s fall event is likely to take place on either the 6th or the 13th of September.

A tipster had earlier leaked the first unofficial images of the actual product that Samsung might be shipping to the buyers. TechTalkTV posted to Twitter a gallery of images showing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the flesh. The device in question was the black variant.

If rumours are anything to go by, Samsung could unveil at least two new foldable next month including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Fold 4. Neither is expected to deviate much from current-gen counterparts in terms of the overall design. Pre-orders could open the same day ahead of an August 26 launch.

As per a report on SamMobile, Samsung is planning to make a Z Fold 4 with 1TB of storage. If that turns out to be true, that will be double the maximum storage that the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 has.

Samsung is also expected to showcase a couple of new wearables including the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Leaks over the last couple of months seem to back up rumours that Samsung is doing away with the physical rotating bezel.