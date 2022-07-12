Tuesday, July 12, 2022Back to
Samsung “accidentally” lists Galaxy Watch 5 & Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on its website

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are two of the most anticipated smartwatches this year. Samsung recently accidentally listed the support page on their European website for some time.


FP StaffJul 12, 2022 11:42:17 IST

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are two of the most anticipated smartwatches this year. While there have been a number of rumours about the upcoming smartwatches, Samsung dropped a major hint a couple of days ago, at least for their European customers.

Samsung “accidentally” posted support pages for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm, and the Galaxy Watch 5's 40mm and 44mm recently. These pages were listed for support of the SM-R925F (Watch 5 Pro), SM-R905F (Watch 5 40mm), and SM-R915F (Watch 5 44mm). 

The pages could be accessed in certain European countries like Denmark, Belgium, and Norway up until late evening yesterday. However, when the news about these pages broke out on Twitter, Samsung took these pages down.

While there's no actual info on these support landing pages as of yet, there are plenty of rumours about these upcoming smartwatches from Samsung thanks to a number of leaks from reputable sources.

We have seen the Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Watch5 in detailed renders which were leaked, that revealed that the Pro version will have a sapphire glass display. It is unlikely that there will be a rotating bezel on any of the leaked smartwatches so far, but that does not necessarily mean that it can be ruled out either. After all, the rotating bezel has been one of Samsung’s most iconic design choices for its smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch5 series is expected to be showcased at Samsung's Unpacked event in August, which, if rumours are anything to go by, is slated for the 10th of August, globally. In India, it is likely to be showcased later when the Galaxy S23 series gets launched.

As far as the pricing is concerned, rumours from reliable sources suggest that the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 should start at EUR 300 for the non-LTE version, and EUR 350 for the LTE version. The larger 44mm should start at EUR 350 for the non-LTE version and EUR 400 for the LTE version. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be available only in one size, i.e. the 45mm option, which should start at EUR 490 for the non-LTE version, and EUR 540 for the LTE version

