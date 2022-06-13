Monday, June 13, 2022Back to
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 real photos leaked online, reveal a much-refined display crease

Samsung’s Galaxy Flip 4 is one of the most anticipated mobile phones for 2022. While there have been many CAD renders of the device, real-life photos of the upcoming foldable device leaked online.


FP StaffJun 13, 2022 13:19:17 IST

There have been many CAD renders going around on social media of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Flip 4. These CAD renders sure piqued the interest of a lot of people and have been vital in creating hype around the device, even though these CAD renders showed a design that was virtually identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 real photos leaked online, reveal a much-refined display crease

A tipster has now leaked the first unofficial images of the actual product that Samsung might be shipping to the buyers. TechTalkTV posted to Twitter a gallery of images showing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the flesh. The device in question was the black variant.

The leaked image suggests that the device has a matte glass top panel with glossy glass over the display portion. The display appears to be roughly the same size, but we can’t see the borders in any of these shots. Matte glass in particular wouldn’t be new to the series, as the Flip 3’s black variant was also matte, as were some other colours.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 real photos leaked online, reveal a much-refined display crease

Image Credit: TechTalkTV

The leaked images also suggest that there will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. One interesting thing about the Galaxy Flip 4, is the newly designed hinge mechanism. Samsung has been rumoured to be adjusting the hinge design, but there doesn’t appear to be any visual changes to the side of the device. What we do see is that when it’s fully open, the two halves of the Galaxy Flip 4 appear closer than they did in the Galaxy Flip 3. The metal border is also considerably thinner.

In another video, a few more details are touched on. For one, the display crease is shown off, and in this shot, it looks vastly improved over the existing model. It’s thinner and much less noticeable.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 real photos leaked online, reveal a much-refined display crease

Image Credit: TechTalkTV

The Galaxy Flip 4 is expected to be running on a newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will have up by more storage options as opposed to the Flip 3. The Flip 4 is also rumoured to have a less noticeable crease on the display.

The biggest upgrade to the Galaxy Flip 4, will probably be to the battery, which is expected to jump from 3,300 mAh all the way up to 3,700 mAh.

Like the Flip 3 before it, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is probably coming sometime in August 2022, and pricing should be in the same $999 ballpark.

