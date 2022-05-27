FP Staff

One of the most anticipated smartphones to release this year has to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything related to the smartphone, it is only natural for them to give one of their most iconic and highly sought after devices an annual refresh.

A few leaks have surfaced online, which reveal that the device is likely to launch by the end of August or early September, and will be priced around $1600. Earlier, we saw a leak suggesting that it would be getting one of the best camera modules in the business. Similarly, several leaks have suggested what sort of specifications should we be looking for.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4:

Price and Launch Date

Although Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, if history is anything to go by, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Fold 4, along with the Flip 4 by the end of August or early September, in the USA and South Korea, and then after 2-3 weeks, worldwide. Although Samsung has stated that this time around, they will price their Z devices more competitively, the Z Fold 4 is expected to start at $1600-1800.

Specifications

Rumour has it that it’ll be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (SM8475) SoC that’s fabricated on TSMC’s 4nm process. This chipset is more efficient than both Samsung’s Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Just like with the Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to have 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is likely to be powered by a 4,400 mAh battery with support for fast charging. Additionally, we should also see a good array of 5G bands, stereo speakers and support for an S Pen.

Cameras

The Z Fold 4 is bound to get a massive upgrade in the camera department. The South Korean tech giant is planning to provide the Galaxy Fold 4, with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3X zoom, making it one of the most potent camera setups in a smartphone. In all likelihood, the front facing camera will either be a 4MP under-display camera or, the same 10MP ultrawide camera that we see in the S20 Ultra.

Displays

The new foldable is expected to have slightly tweaked aspect ratios for the displays, especially the main, internal one. The tweak may not seem to make a significant difference but we think it’s enough to make the device look boxier than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 had an internal display aspect ratio of 5:4, while its external display came in at 24.5:9. The upcoming Z Fold 4 will have an internal screen ratio of 6:5, and an external screen ratio of 23:9. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display. The main inner display QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The outer display is likely to be HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with again, a refresh rate of 120Hz.

A reworked and better hinge

Although Samsung has vastly improved the quality of their hinges between all three generations of the Z Fold, there still are some pertinent issues that they need to resolve. Over the last year, hinge design in a number of foldable devices from manufacturers like Oppo has improved significantly. The Fold 3 has a gap between the two folds, right where the hinge is placed, whereas the Oppo Find N has its folds stay flush against each other. Samsung will surely try and implement a mechanism like that into their hinge design.