tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018

Netflix to remove its desktop-only online review section by August

Netflix has in the past tweaked its features depending on the feedback it received from viewers.

Do you think writing a movie review under the comments section and letting people know how you felt about it is essential? Would you let your fellow viewers know that you finished the whole box of tissues because you couldn't stop tearing up?

If yes, then Netflix wouldn't be the platform to share your views anymore as writing reviews is soon to become history on Netflix.

It may get a little hard for you to express all of your emotions on whether you loved or hated the show on Netflix only through a mere option of a 'thumbs up or a thumbs down'. According to a report in CNET, Netflix is about to remove its desktop-only feature that allowed users to write as well as read reviews of TV shows and movies on its website.

Netflix according to its reports in the first quarter of 2018 took the subscriber base to an impressive 125 million users.

The shutdown is said to be coming in stages with users not being able to write their feedback till 30 July, and by mid-August, all the existing reviews will also be taken down.

The report further says that Netflix spokesperson, Smita Saran through an email said that Netflix has notified members about the shutdown who have used the feature recently.

The online streaming service has also in the past tweaked its features depending on the feedback it received about the usage of the features.

Earlier Netflix used to allow its users to rate a particular program with one to five stars, but last year the company changed it a thumbs up or a thumbs down.

Some people questioned whether this change is over simplistic and is dumbing down the method of giving likes, but Netflix says that it has received more ratings under the thumbs-up, thumbs-down system, a reason why it wants to go ahead with the system.

According to the report, Saran further says that the comments feature which is offered only on the website has seen a declining usage over time.

Also, a Netflix spokeswoman said that these written reviews didn't influence the system Netflix uses to recommend shows to its users.

Here are a few tweets of people expressing their views on the removal of reviews from Netflix:

