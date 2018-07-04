Video streaming service Netflix is expected to be testing a new high tier service called Ultra.

According to a report from the Tutto Android, the Ultra tier service may allow four devices to receive the Ultra HD video and audio streaming services.

As of now, the available plans are Basic, Standard and Premium with varied prices and benefits. In the Basic plan, Netflix offers standard viewing while in Standard subscription it offers HD viewing. In the Premium plan, it offers both HD and Ultra HD viewing. In case of the number of screens, Standard and Premium plans offer two and four screens respectively, whereas Basic offers one screen only.

Now an Ultra plan is reportedly under works. As seen in the screenshot above, in the Italian version of Netflix the Ultra plan offers, HD, Ultra HD and HDR viewing and supports up to four screens. As per the screenshot, the Ultra option is priced at €16.99 which could be roughly Rs 1,300.

Netflix spokeswoman, Smita Saran, told CNET, that Netflix is testing different price points and features to understand how people 'value' Netflix. She also said that only a few subscribers will see the Ultra option.

In comparison to the Premium plan, the Ultra plan has an additional HDR viewing option. Apart from that both offer HD and Ultra HD viewing supporting four screens. Currently, Netflix India's Premium plan is priced at Rs 800 per month and if we compare to the Indian estimate of UItra plan, then one has to pay nearly Rs 500 more.