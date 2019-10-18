Friday, October 18, 2019Back to
Motorola's rumoured foldable phone Razr might launch on 13 November

Moto Razr is expected to come with a 2,730 mAh battery and Snapdragon 710 chipset.


tech2 News StaffOct 18, 2019 10:58:04 IST

It was earlier reported that just like Huawei and Samsung, Motorola is also working on a foldable smartphone called — Moto Razr. As per a report by Cnet, the rumoured Motorola smartphone is likely to launch on 13 November in Los Angeles. The report reveals that this speculation is based on the invites that they have received regarding a Motorola product launch.

The company is expected to launch a foldable phone because the invite reportedly reads, "You're going to flip", hinting towards the foldable aspect of the smartphone.

Motorolas rumoured foldable phone Razr might launch on 13 November

Moto Razr render. Image: Slashleaks

As per the report, the rumoured Moto Razr is likely to flip and fit into a pocket, unlike the other phones that fold like a notebook. In terms of processing, it is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and might offer 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants. It is likely to come in 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options. On the battery front, it might come with a 2,730 mAh battery.

The report reveals that the smartphone might feature a 6.2-inch panel with 876 x 2,142-pixel resolution on the inside, while the outer panel is likely to come with 600 x 800-pixel resolution.

The smartphone is expected to come in white, black and gold colour variants.

It was also reported earlier that this smartphone might cost around $1,500 (approx. Rs 1,20,000). Several renders have also surfaced online giving a glimpse as to how this smartphone is going to look.

Moto Razr is expected to compete with Huawei Mate X (First Impressions) and Galaxy Fold, that has already landed in India. It was also reported recently that Samsung is already working on another foldable smartphone that might launch next year.

