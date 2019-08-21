Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
Moto Razr folding phone rumoured to come to Europe later this year for €1,500

The phone is expected to sport a Snapdragon 710 chipset with up to 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage.


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 12:59:43 IST

The once-popular Moto Razr lineup of flip phones has been strongly rumoured to make a comeback for some time now.

To get with the times, Motorola is in all likelihood going to introduce a clamshell-design folding screen and if rumours are to be believed, you would need to spend at least €1,500 (approx. Rs 1,20,000) to get your hands on the device.

Concept renders of Moto Razr by Sarang Sheth of Yanko Design

As per a report by the Dutch publication Letsgodigital, the device is speculated to be released in Europe in December 2019 or January 2020. While this new foldable Moto Razr is definitely cheaper than its counterparts by Samsung and Huawei, it certainly is more expensive than top-tier non-folding smartphones. We will have to see how it holds out in front of the consumers.

Concept renders of the device have been floating around for quite some time which show the phone folding from top to bottom like the original Razr instead of the inwards and outwards folding Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. Like the original Moto Razr this new one is also likely to have a small secondary display which will show notifications, time and more.

The new device will also not be very spec-heavy if the past rumours are anything to go by. The phone is expected to sport a Snapdragon 710 chipset with up to 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage. The battery s rumoured to be of a measly 2,730 mAh capacity which indicates Motorola's inclination towards a slimmer device. The screen inside was said to be a 6.2-inch panel with 876 x 2,142-pixel resolution, while the outer panel will settle for 600 x 800-pixel resolution.

These are all obviously rumours and we advise you to take all of this with a pinch of salt.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


