In India, the Moto G6 Plus received a stable Android Pie update last month. The arrival of Pie for the Moto Z3 was also spotted on the support website, which gave out the details of what's in store for the Moto Z3 in the new update.

Now three smartphones from Motorola, the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and the Moto Z3 Play have started receiving the Android 9 Pie update in Brazil which were launched in 2018 with Android 8 Oreo.

The update is said to bring in a better UI with smart features like Adaptive battery and redesigned notifications and simpler volume controls.

As per the report in techtudo, Android Pie is set to bring improvements to the Do Not Disturb and also the split screen feature as well.

As per GSMArena, the update will also pack in adaptive brightness controls, better screenshot controls and a new set of emojis.

The US market has also received the update for Moto G6, so the update might soon crawl out to other markets as well.

The Moto G6 and G6 Play had launched in India in June last year.

Both phones run Android 8.0 Oreo and feature 5.7-inch displays.

In terms of specifications, the G6 offers a Snapdragon 450, 3 GB / 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB of storage. Cameras include a 12 + 5 MP f/1.8 dual rear camera and an 8 MP front unit. The 3,000 mAh battery support Motorola’s TurboPower charging standard.

The phone supports dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone has a glass body, with the fingerprint scanner located on the front.

The cheaper G6 Play sports a Snapdragon 427 SoC that’s paired with 2 GB / 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB / 32 GB of internal storage. This is expandable by up to 128 GB via a microSD card. Cameras include a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The included battery is larger at 4,000 mAh and also supports TurboPower. The fingerprint sensor is on the rear.

Motorola Z3 Play hasn't been launched in India yet, but it was launched in Brazil last year with 6-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB internal storage options.

The Z3 Play gets a 12 MP + 5 MP sensors at the back with the 12 MP camera getting an f/1.7 aperture lens. Also available is a dual tone LED flash. There's an 8 MP camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Powering it all is a 3,000 mAh battery that supports Motorola's TurboPower charging.

