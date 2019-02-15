Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola's Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto Z3 Play receive Android Pie in Brazil

The update is said to bring in a better UI with smart features like Adaptive battery.

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 19:51:46 IST

In India, the Moto G6 Plus received a stable Android Pie update last month. The arrival of Pie for the Moto Z3 was also spotted on the support website, which gave out the details of what's in store for the Moto Z3 in the new update.

Now three smartphones from Motorola, the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and the Moto Z3 Play have started receiving the Android 9 Pie update in Brazil which were launched in 2018 with Android 8 Oreo.

The update is said to bring in a better UI with smart features like Adaptive battery and redesigned notifications and simpler volume controls.

As per the report in techtudo, Android Pie is set to bring improvements to the Do Not Disturb and also the split screen feature as well.

Motorola G6 Plus.

Motorola G6 Plus.

As per GSMArena, the update will also pack in adaptive brightness controls, better screenshot controls and a new set of emojis.

The US market has also received the update for Moto G6, so the update might soon crawl out to other markets as well.

The Moto G6 and G6 Play had launched in India in June last year.

Both phones run Android 8.0 Oreo and feature 5.7-inch displays.

In terms of specifications, the G6 offers a Snapdragon 450, 3 GB / 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB of storage. Cameras include a 12 + 5 MP f/1.8 dual rear camera and an 8 MP front unit. The 3,000 mAh battery support Motorola’s TurboPower charging standard.

The phone supports dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone has a glass body, with the fingerprint scanner located on the front.

The cheaper G6 Play sports a Snapdragon 427 SoC that’s paired with 2 GB / 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB / 32 GB of internal storage. This is expandable by up to 128 GB via a microSD card. Cameras include a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The included battery is larger at 4,000 mAh and also supports TurboPower. The fingerprint sensor is on the rear.

Motorola Z3 Play hasn't been launched in India yet, but it was launched in Brazil last year with 6-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB internal storage options.

The Z3 Play gets a 12 MP + 5 MP sensors at the back with the 12 MP camera getting an f/1.7 aperture lens. Also available is a dual tone LED flash. There's an 8 MP camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Powering it all is a 3,000 mAh battery that supports Motorola's TurboPower charging.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

also see

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro running on Android 9 Pie reportedly spotted on Geekbench

Feb 01, 2019

Motorola

Motorola plans to introduce two smartphones with Samsung Exynos 9610 chipsets

Feb 12, 2019

Moto RAZR 2019

Moto RAZR 2019 leaked concept renders reveal the phone's design in full glory

Feb 04, 2019

Moto Z4 Play

Moto Z4 Play expected to feature a Snapdragon 675 SoC and a 48 MP rear camera

Feb 06, 2019

KickingAround

Serie A: Juventus' Brazilian winger Douglas Costa escapes unhurt after being involved in car crash outside Turin

Feb 04, 2019

KickingAround

Fire at Flamengo's youth football facility building leaves at least 10 dead in Rio de Janeiro

Feb 08, 2019

science

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019