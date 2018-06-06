After several leaks Motorola has finally made official its successor to the Moto Z2 Play, called the Moto Z3 Play. The smartphone was launched in Brazil at a price tag of 2,299 Brazilian real and will soon be available in the US along with a bundled Battery Mod at $499 (approximately Rs 33,000).

The Motorola Moto Z3 Play comes with full Moto Mods support meaning that owners can slap on all existing Mods. This also means that Motorola really could not change much when it comes to design, which is a common limitation when working with a modular smartphone platform.

With that said, the Moto Z3 Play looks quite similar in overall appearance to its predecessor but adds a glass black, along with the Rolex-style camera bump that now includes a dual camera setup. The front features a display with the taller aspect ratio, which would normally mean that fingerprint reader sits at the back. Moto Mods compatibility prevented this, meaning that the fingerprint reader now sits on the right side of the device (below the volume rocker), similar to Sony's older Xperia lineup of devices.

As for the specifications, we get a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels. Inside, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB internal storage options.

The cameras have now been upgraded to a dual camera setup, meaning the Z3 Play now gets a 12 MP + 5 MP sensors at the back with the 12 MP camera getting an f/1.7 aperture lens. Also available is a dual tone LED flash. There's an 8 MP camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Powering it all is a 3,000 mAh battery that supports Motorola's TurboPower charging.

The handset runs Android Oreo which an almost stock version of Android with the usual minor app additions like Moto Display, Actions, Camera and more.

As per a report by GSMArena, the device will be available globally in a matter of weeks. At the time of writing, there's no confirmation about the Moto Z3 Play heading to India just yet.