Monday, September 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 September, 2018 13:11 IST

Moto G6 Plus launched at Rs 22,499, to sell on Amazon from 10 September onwards

Motorola launched a 6 GB RAM device with 64 GB internal storage in Indigo Black colour variant.

The Moto G6 Plus launched in India today at Rs 22,499 and is available from 10 September onwards at Amazon.com and offline stores, along with additional cashback offers and discounts.

The Moto G6 Plus packs a 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card and comes in a single Indigo Black colour.

Sporting chubby bezels on the edge and a sizable chin and forehead, the phone look almost identical to the Moto G6 launched back in June, bearing the same sandwiched glass and metal design. The phone, however, gets a larger 5.9-inch Full HD+ LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution. It comes protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top.

It also comes with a dual SIM slot.

Moto G6 Plus. Image: Motorola India

Moto G6 Plus. Image: Motorola India

Inside, the phone packs an octa-core chipset with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz. The chipset also features an Adreno 508 GPU for graphic intensive tasks.

Camera-wise, the Moto G6 Plus sports a circular dual camera setup with a 12 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5 MP RGB sensor with f/2.2 aperture at the back of the phone, along with an LED flash. In front, it has a 16 MP front-facing camera and an LED flash.

In front, the phone bears a fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock.

Motorola G6 Plus packs a non-removable 3,200 mAh battery. The phone sports a Type-C USB port and supports Motorola’s fast charging technology that is the TurboPower charger. The phone also runs Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box.

The Moto G6 Plus was announced previously in Brazil, earlier this year along with the Moto G6 and G6 Play and has finally been launched in India.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Moto G6 Plus

Moto G6 Plus with a 5.9-inch display to be launched in India at 12 pm today

Sep 10, 2018

Motorola

Leaked images suggest that the Motorola P30 could make its global debut

Aug 29, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily bulletin: Congress-led Bharat Bandh today, Dilip Kumar in ICU, Motorola to launch G6 Plus; day's top stories

Sep 10, 2018

Motorola One and Motorola One Power with Android One launched at IFA 2018

Aug 31, 2018

Motorola

Motorola G6 Plus is set to launch on 10 September with Face Unlock, Google Lens

Sep 05, 2018

Motorola P30 Note

Motorola P30 Note launched in China with 6.3-inch display and 5,000 mAh battery

Sep 04, 2018

science

Environment

World's largest patch of plastic in Pacific to be cleaned up in a massive effort

Sep 10, 2018

Pluto

Rejecting Pluto's status as a planet was erroneous and incorrect, argue scientists

Sep 08, 2018

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft to run out of fuel, remain in dwarf planet Ceres's orbit

Sep 08, 2018

Astrophysics

Gravitational wave detectors could see a boost with tech from a new study

Sep 08, 2018