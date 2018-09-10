The Moto G6 Plus launched in India today at Rs 22,499 and is available from 10 September onwards at Amazon.com and offline stores, along with additional cashback offers and discounts.

The Moto G6 Plus packs a 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card and comes in a single Indigo Black colour.

Sporting chubby bezels on the edge and a sizable chin and forehead, the phone look almost identical to the Moto G6 launched back in June, bearing the same sandwiched glass and metal design. The phone, however, gets a larger 5.9-inch Full HD+ LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution. It comes protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top.

It also comes with a dual SIM slot.

Inside, the phone packs an octa-core chipset with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz. The chipset also features an Adreno 508 GPU for graphic intensive tasks.

Camera-wise, the Moto G6 Plus sports a circular dual camera setup with a 12 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5 MP RGB sensor with f/2.2 aperture at the back of the phone, along with an LED flash. In front, it has a 16 MP front-facing camera and an LED flash.

In front, the phone bears a fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock.

Motorola G6 Plus packs a non-removable 3,200 mAh battery. The phone sports a Type-C USB port and supports Motorola’s fast charging technology that is the TurboPower charger. The phone also runs Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box.

The Moto G6 Plus was announced previously in Brazil, earlier this year along with the Moto G6 and G6 Play and has finally been launched in India.