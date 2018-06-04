Motorola has just launched the Moto G6 and G6 Play in India. The two smartphones will sell for Rs 13,999 on Amazon and Rs 11,999 on Flipkart respectively. The devices will go on sale at midnight tonight.

Both phones run Android 8.0 Oreo and feature 5.7-inch displays. However, the G6 features an FHD+ display while the G6 Play features an HD+ display.

In terms of specifications, the G6 offers a Snapdragon 450, 3 GB / 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB of storage. Cameras include a 12 + 5 MP f/1.8 dual rear camera and an 8 MP front unit. The 3,000 mAh battery support Motorola’s TurboPower charging standard.

The phone supports dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone has a glass body, with the fingerprint scanner located on the front.

The cheaper G6 Play sports a Snapdragon 427 SoC that’s paired with 2 GB / 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB / 32 GB of internal storage. This is expandable by up to 128 GB via a microSD card. Cameras include a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The included battery is larger at 4,000 mAh and also supports TurboPower. The fingerprint sensor is on the rear.