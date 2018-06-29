Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 June, 2018 11:42 IST

Motorola to unveil something "big" at an event in Chicago on 2 August

Motorola took to its YouTube page to post an 11-second video which revealed nothing about the phone.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is going to make a "big" announcement at its headquarters in Chicago on 2 August and has just shared a mysterious teaser which does not reveal anything about the phone at all.

Image: YouTube/ Motorola

Motorola took to its YouTube page to post an 11-second video which was just too mysterious to pick up any passing references to anything. The event is expected to start at 2 pm on 2 August, so we will find out soon what Motorola may be referring to, but we do think it could be the Moto One which has shown up in leaks recently.

Based on an earlier report, the Moto One is expected to feature a display which is larger than 6-inches and feature an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

Another device, christened as the Moto One Power has also shown up frequently over the past few weeks. This does seem like a more affordable variant of the Moto One and will likely come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display and should be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. Also expected is 4 GB / 6 GB RAM options with 64 GB internal storage, 12 MP and 5 MP dual camera sensors on the back and an 8 MP sensor on the front. Moto One is expected to come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and might be powered by a 3,870 mAh battery.

There is also a possibility that Motorola could announce the Moto Z3 Force as well, which would be the successor to last year's Moto Z2 Force which was announced in July 2017. Meanwhile, Motorola is currently gearing up for the launch of the Moto Z3 Play in India, which is expected to arrive within the first week of July.

