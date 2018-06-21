Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
Motorola’s Moto One leaked images show notch, dual camera setup and USB-C port

Moto One expected to come with Android 8.1 Oreo and might be powered by a 3,870 mAh battery.

Lenovo owned Motorola is one of the few brands that has not launched a smartphone with a display notch. But it's next smartphone, expected to be Moto One/ Motorola One, might come with a notch as previous reports suggested. Now, new images showing the smartphone with notch have leaked online.

Moto One. Screenshot: techinfoBiT

According to a report on techinfoBiT, the company is testing a prototype of the Moto One which is expected to be launched in next few months. The report mentions that the name of the smartphone spotted online is not confirmed yet and the device could be christened as the Moto One, Motorola One or the Moto One Power. The report mentions that the smartphone will come with 6.xx-inch full HD+ display (expected to be bigger than 6-inches) and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

The images of the smartphone on the website shows that the smartphone comes with a Apple iPhone X like notch at the top of the display with earpiece, camera and sensors in between. The volume rocker key and power button sit on the right side of the device whereas the SIM tray is on the left side of the smartphone. The Moto One features a dual-camera setup which looks similar to the one seen on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and comes with an LED flash between the two vertically aligned camera sensors.

Fingerprint sensor lies on the rear part of the device with Moto logo embedded in between the circular fingerprint sensor. The bottom edge of the device features a USB-C port flanked by two speaker grilles on either side with circular perforations. The report mentions that a Motorola logo sits below the display on the front.

An earlier report suggested that the smartphone is expected to be powered by Android One. The device called as One Power in the earlier reports is expected to come with 6.2-inch FHD Plus display and should be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. Also expected is  4 GB/ 6 GB RAM options with 64 GB internal storage, 12 MP and 5 MP dual camera sensors on the back and an 8 MP sensor on the front. Moto One is expected to come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and might be powered by a 3,870 mAh battery. Previous leaked images show Matt Black finish and a Motorola branding at the bottom chin of the device.

