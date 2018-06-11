The excitement around the return of the Motorola branding seems to be gaining traction. Towards the end of May, we had first heard of a new Android One powered phone from Motorola, named One Power coming soon. Now it seems like the specifications sheet of the smartphone has leaked online.

According to GizmoChina, a second specs sheet pertaining to the Motorola One Power has now leaked. The One in the naming convention is a dead giveaway that this Motorola phone will be an Android One device.

The new leaks indicate that this phone will be quite a handful at 6.2-inch FHD+ display and it will be housing a relatively powerful chipset in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. This will be supported by 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. According to earlier reports, a 6 GB RAM model is also expected.

The Motorola One Power is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup with a 12 MP and 5 MP camera configuration with f/1.8 and f/2.0 apertures respectively. On the front, it is expected to sport an 8 MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Since it will be an Android One sporting device, it is expected to get Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. All this is said to be powered by a 3,870 mAh battery. A circular fingerprint scanner embedded with the Motorola batwing logo is also expected to be present on the rear side as the front is all display, with the notch on top and a visible chin at the base.

It looks like the Motorola One Power is expected to be priced in a way that it will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Now, recently in India, the Moto G6 was launched which kind of competes with the Redmi Note 5 Pro and according to our review, gets a lot of things right but falls short of dethroning the Xiaomi phone. If and when the Motorola One Power launches in India, it would most likely be priced higher than the Moto G6 if the specifications are any indication to go by.

But then again, these are still early days, and there are conflicting reports about the specifications. But one thing is for sure, the Motorola branding is prominent and it looks like the brand is all set for a comeback. We don't know for sure if all Moto phones will be undergoing the same brand change going forward.