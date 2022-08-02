FP Staff

Lenovo-backed Motorola will be launching the Motorola X30 Pro and probably the Razr 2022 in China today. Out of these two, the final design of the Motorola X30 Pro has already leaked online.

Motorola has a lot riding on these devices, especially the X30 Pro. The Motorola X30 Pro is being poised as the first smartphone to have a 200MP camera. The device will also give users the opportunity to test out Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensors, and see for themselves how will the ISOCELL HP sensors play out in the real world.

The Razr 2022, on the other hand, has the pressure to establish Motorola as a serious player in the foldable devices market. Although the previous Razr devices were very well received, they had their issues, because of which they didn’t sell as much as Motorola has hoped.

The launch event is taking place in China at 7:30 PM CST or 5:30 PM in India. However, watching the event may prove to be a challenge. Motorola will be live streaming the launch over Weibo only, as it is the social media platform of choice for the Chinese Government. Also, the Weibo app is banned in India.

We take a look at both, the Moto X30 Pro, and the Moto Razr 2022, what their specifications are going to be like and their expected price in India.

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications and Pricing

The 2022 version of the Moto Razr might be a major reinvention of Motorola’s foldable phones. It certainly is a major departure from their regular design of foldable phones. Designwise, the biggest change that we will be seeing this year is much thinner bezels and the lack of a chin.

Motorola has confirmed that the Razr 2022 will have 2 displays. The main display will be a 6.67-inch 1080X2400 OLED panel, which, in all likelihood will support a refresh rate of 120Hz, whereas the secondary outer display will be a 2.65-inch 573 x 800 OLED panel.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and will feature up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the cameras, it will get a dual camera set up at the rear, with the primary camera being a 50MP sensor, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the Moto Razr 2022 is likely to get a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging.

Leaks have suggested that the Moto Razr 2022 will be priced cheaper than the Razr 2020. In all likelihood, the base variant of the Razr 2022, the 8GB + 128GB variant will cost about EUR 1,149 or roughly Rs 92,000.

Moto X30 Pro Specifications and Pricing

The Moto X30 Pro may be launched in the international market under a different name. It will either be called the Motorola frontier, or the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. In either case, the device will be packing some serious punch, and have some pretty impressive specifications.

The X30 Pro will have a 6.67-inch 144 Hz P-OLED curved display panel. Under the hood, the device will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and will feature up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the cameras, it will have the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP 1 sensor as the main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP 2x telephoto camera as well. For the front-facing camera, it will be getting a 60MP sensor.

It will have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging over USB-C and 50W wireless charging.

As for the pricing, the X30 Pro will start at EUR 999 for the base 8GB +128GB variant, which roughly converts to Rs 80,360.