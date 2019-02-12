Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola plans to introduce two smartphones with Samsung Exynos 9610 chipsets

Motorola is reportedly working on two Android One smartphones, said to be powered by Exynos 9610 SoC

tech2 News Staff Feb 12, 2019 15:56:50 IST

A majority of Motorola smartphones run on Qualcomm’s mid-tier or the mid-range ARM-based mobile platforms. However, the Lenovo-owned brand is likely planning to switch silicon on two upcoming mid-range devices. As per a 91Mobiles report, Motorola is considering Samsung’s chipset for these purported devices.

Representational image of Motorola One Power. Photo: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

Representational image of Motorola One Power. Photo: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

The report citing unnamed ‘reliable sources’ claimed that the two devices would employ Samsung’s Exynos 9610 chipset that was introduced last year. The smartphones are said to be a part of Google’s Android initiative. So far, Motorola has introduced two devices with Android One onboard, including the Motorola One and the Motorola One Power.

While Moto’s top-tier Moto X and Moto Z series run Qualcomm chipset, it’s entry-level Moto E series have relied on MediaTek SoCs. Samsung's in-house Exynos series is largely accommodated on the company’s own devices with the Chinese OEM Meizu being the only exception to use Exynos chip in a couple of smartphones. If the latest report turns out genuine, then Motorola will take the slot next to Meizu.

Reports last year noted that Samsung was looking to expand its chipset business and supply its solutions to other OEMs with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE being at the top list.

While Motorola is yet to employ Samsung’s in-house chipset, its parent company Lenovo opted for Exynos processors in the past. Lenovo LePhone K860 and Lenovo LePhone K860i were among those that came with 1.6 GHz quad Exynos 4 chipset.

Speaking of the Exynos 9610, the chipset is fabricated on a 10 nm LPE process. The processor features eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores arranged in two clusters. The Exynos 9610 is paired with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics chip and supports LPDDR4 RAM, Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE Cat. 11 connectivity.

Motorola recently introduced its seventh-gen Moto G series in Brazil with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset and Android Pie OS. The high-end Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ LCD 19:9 display and dual rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the Moto G7 Power, as the name suggests packs a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. The entry-level Moto G7 Play sports a dew-drop style 5.7-inch display.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Motorola

Motorola unveils Moto G7, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play for $299, $249 and $199

Feb 07, 2019

Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leaked ahead of the Unpacked event on 20 February

Feb 08, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung foldable phone launch confirmed for 20 February, Galaxy S10 Plus leaked

Feb 12, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 series' battery capacity revealed on Brazil's certification site

Jan 30, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 to sport 10 MP front cam, S10 Plus with 4,100mAh battery: Report

Feb 07, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 alleged renders reveal punch-hole display, release date leaked

Feb 01, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019