tech2 News Staff

A majority of Motorola smartphones run on Qualcomm’s mid-tier or the mid-range ARM-based mobile platforms. However, the Lenovo-owned brand is likely planning to switch silicon on two upcoming mid-range devices. As per a 91Mobiles report, Motorola is considering Samsung’s chipset for these purported devices.

The report citing unnamed ‘reliable sources’ claimed that the two devices would employ Samsung’s Exynos 9610 chipset that was introduced last year. The smartphones are said to be a part of Google’s Android initiative. So far, Motorola has introduced two devices with Android One onboard, including the Motorola One and the Motorola One Power.

While Moto’s top-tier Moto X and Moto Z series run Qualcomm chipset, it’s entry-level Moto E series have relied on MediaTek SoCs. Samsung's in-house Exynos series is largely accommodated on the company’s own devices with the Chinese OEM Meizu being the only exception to use Exynos chip in a couple of smartphones. If the latest report turns out genuine, then Motorola will take the slot next to Meizu.

Reports last year noted that Samsung was looking to expand its chipset business and supply its solutions to other OEMs with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE being at the top list.

While Motorola is yet to employ Samsung’s in-house chipset, its parent company Lenovo opted for Exynos processors in the past. Lenovo LePhone K860 and Lenovo LePhone K860i were among those that came with 1.6 GHz quad Exynos 4 chipset.

Speaking of the Exynos 9610, the chipset is fabricated on a 10 nm LPE process. The processor features eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores arranged in two clusters. The Exynos 9610 is paired with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics chip and supports LPDDR4 RAM, Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE Cat. 11 connectivity.

Motorola recently introduced its seventh-gen Moto G series in Brazil with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset and Android Pie OS. The high-end Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ LCD 19:9 display and dual rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the Moto G7 Power, as the name suggests packs a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. The entry-level Moto G7 Play sports a dew-drop style 5.7-inch display.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.