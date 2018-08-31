Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 31 August, 2018 18:24 IST

Motorola One and Motorola One Power with Android One launched at IFA 2018

The Motorola One Power is expected to arrive in India in October though its price remains unknown.

In what came across as a low-profile launch, Motorola just unveiled two of its latest budget-oriented Android One offerings, the Motorola One and the Motorola One Power, at IFA 2018.

Following the launch of the notch-bearing Motorola P30 in China, we did hope that Motorola announces the phone for the global market and so it did, but both the newly launched phones differ in terms of internals when compared to the P30. While the Motorola One Power is the larger and more premium of the two phones, what would make Motorola fans even happier is that it is confirmed to arrive exclusively in India in October.

The Motorola One may not come to India.



Pricing details, however, have not been revealed for either phone.

Motorola One

While both smartphones feature an identical design, the Motorola One sports a smaller 5.9-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch. The phone also gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card.

The phone also sports a dual-camera setup on the back which comprises a 13 MP f/2.0 primary sensor and a 2 MP f/2.4 secondary sensor. It also sports an 8 MP f/2.2 front camera for selfies.

To power the Motorola One, there is a 3,000 mAh battery inside along with support for Motorola's TurboPower fast-charging standard.

The Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch display. Image: tech2/ Nimish Sawant



Motorola One Power

The Motorola One Power, which is expected to arrive in India later year, sports a larger 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and the same 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone also gets the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset which we also saw feature on the Nokia 6.1 Plus recently. The phone also comes with two storage choices — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage.

Optics also get a bump here as the One Power features a 16 MP + 5 MP dual-lens unit on the back and an 8 MP camera on the front.

Staying true to its name, the phone also sports a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which can be topped off using Motorola's TurboCharger, which is supplied in the box.

