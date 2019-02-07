tech2 News Staff

Motorola today announced its widely anticipated Moto G7 lineup at an event in Brasil. The company announced three smartphones this year - the Moto G7, the Moto G7 Play and the Moto G7 Power.

A fourth more-capable version of the phone is also expected to be announced for international markets but there isn't any news on that yet.

While the Lenovo-owned company has revealed prices for any of the three smartphones on their website yet, a report by The Verge states that the regular Moto G7 is priced the highest among the three phones with a price tag of $299. The Moto G7 Power and the Moto G7 Play, on the other hand, are priced starting at $249 and $199 respectively.

Smartphone Motorola Moto G7 (US) Motorola Moto G7 Power (US) Motorola Moto G7 Play (US) Display Size (inch) 6.2 6.2 5.7 Resolution (pixels) 2270x1080 1570x720 1512x720 Pixel Density (PPI) 405 278 293 Display Type LTPS LCD LTPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 157 x 75.3 x 8 160.83 x 76 x 9.4 148.71 x 71.5 x 8.09 Weight (gm) 172 198 168 Dual SIM No No No SIM Type Nano SIM Nano SIM Nano SIM Connectivity Types GSM/HSPA+/LTE GSM/HSPA+/LTE GSM/HSPA+/LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8 x Qualcomm Kryo 250 @ 1.8 GHz 8 x Qualcomm Kryo 250 @ 1.8 GHz 8 x Qualcomm Kryo 250 @ 1.8 GHz GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 506 Adreno 506 RAM 4 GB 3 GB 2 GB Ruggedness P2i P2i P2i On-Board Memory 64 GB 32 GB 32 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 128 GB Yes, up to 512 GB Yes, up to 128 GB Sensors Fingerprint reader, Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient light, Sensor hub, Gyroscope, Ultrasonic, Magnetometer Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Magnetometer Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Magnetometer Primary Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 + 5MP 12 MP, f/2.0 13 MP, f/2.0 Optical Image Stabilization No No No Camera Array Dual Camera Single Camera Single Camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus AF AF Secondary Camera 8 MP 8 MP, f/2.2 8 MP, f/2.2 Video Capture 2160p @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 60 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps720p @ 30 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps, 1080 p @ 30 fps, 720p @ 30 fps, 480p @ 30 fps 2160p @ 30 fps, 1080 p @ 30 fps, 720p @ 30 fps, 480p @ 30 fps Flash LED LED LED OS Version Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot 802.11 a/b/g/n,2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot Bluetooth 4.2 LE, aptX 4.2 LE, aptX 4.2 LE, aptX NFC No No No Infrared No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes Yes Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type-C Type-C Type-C USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,000 5,000 3,000 Fast charging Yes, 15 W TurboPower Yes, 15 W TurboPower Yes, 10 W TurboPower Colors Ceramic Black, Clear White Marine Blue Deep Indigo, Starry Black Prices in India $299 $249 $199

Moto G7

The Moto G7 is the most powerful of the three smartphones in the current G7 lineup and the phone features a 6.2-inch LTPS LCD Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2270 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The G7 also gets the smaller notch among the three, with Motorola adopting a waterdrop notch style rather than a wider bathtub styled notch.

Inside, the G7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chip along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The phone also supports storage expansion up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

For optics, the G7 gets a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor with an LED flash. There's also an 8 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone runs on Android Pie 9.0, though there isn't any mention of Android One, and also get a 3,000 mAh battery along with a 15 W TurboPower charger out of the box.

Once the phone begins hitting stores, the Moto G7 will be up for grabs in two colours, Ceramic Black and Clear White.

Moto G7 Power

The Moto G7 Power, as the name suggests, it catered to the power user. The phone gets the same 6.2-inch LTPS LCD display but with a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels. The design has also been altered a little bit on the front, with the G7 Power featuring a wider notch than that on the G7.

Inside, we have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chip powering the phone but the RAM has been reduced to 3 GB and the storage down to 32 GB. You do have the option of expanding storage up to 512 GB though via a micro SD card.

On the camera front, the G7 Power gets a single rear camera setup comprising of a 12 MP f/2.0 lens along with an LED flash. On the front, there's the same 8 MP camera as on the G7.

The highlight of the G7 Power though is its beefy 5,000 mAh battery which again can be juiced up fairly quickly courtesy of the 15 W TurboPower charger supplied in the box. The software remains the same as well.

The Moto G7 Power will be available in a single Marine Blue shade.

Moto G7 Play

The G7 Play is Motorola's entry-level G-Series phone for this year. The G7 Play gets a smaller 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1512 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Play version also features an obnoxious looking notch, the largest among the three phones.

Inside though, the G7 Play gets the same Snapdragon 632 SoC along with a paltry 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with an option to expand up to 128 GB via a micro SD card.

For cameras, the G7 Play has a single 13 MP f/2.0 camera on the back along with an LED flash and an 8 MP camera on the front for selfies. The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and comes in two colours - Deep indigo and Starry Black

