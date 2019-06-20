12:55 (IST)
12:53 (IST)
Check out all the new features of the just launched Motorola One Vision right here!
Motorola One Vision with CinemaVision display launched in India at Rs 19,999.
Motorola One Vision is available in one storage variant only which is the 4 GB + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.
12:36 (IST)
The Motorola One Vision will go on sale in a week's time on Flipkart at Rs 19,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB variant and will be available in Bronze Gradient and the Sapphire Gradient finishes.
12:33 (IST)
The device comes with two gradients—Bronze and Sapphire
12:30 (IST)
Android One on the One Vision
2 years of software updates
3 years of securty updates
12:29 (IST)
AI-enabled camera modes in the One Vision
Shot optimisation will prompt users to switch to a particular mode
Scene detection will enhance pictures automatically
Portrait lighting is also available
12:28 (IST)
Motorola One Vision comes with 48 MP dual rear camera and a "Night Vision" feature.
12:27 (IST)
A closer look at the 48 MP camera
48 MP sensor includes OIS, f/1.7 aperture with 'Quad Pixel' technology which is basically pixel binning.
Also includes a night mode called 'Night Vision'.
4K video recording
12:23 (IST)
Motorola has collaborated with Google with the Android One program
Faster firmware updates
Continued firmware updates
12:22 (IST)
Motorola is an important market for India
Aims for 100 percent production in India
Moto G, Moto E and the Moto One will be the three brands
Camera will be the focus of the One Vision at a reasonable price point
Lenovo will offer value.
12:15 (IST)
Prashant Mani, Executive director and Country Head, Motorola, is here to give us details on the specs of Motorola One Vision.
12:12 (IST)
Prashant Mani Country Head Motorola Business Group takes to the stage to talk about smartphone innovation
CinemaVision display confirmed!
25 MP selfie camera and 48 MP rear camera confirmed!
Better low light photography is the focus.
Android One is also confirmed! (Android 9 Pie)
12:08 (IST)
And we begin... but first....
12:05 (IST)
About that 48 MP camera
The 48 MP camera comes from Samsung instead of the usual Sony sensor that most budget smartphones currently use.
This is the Samsung GM-1 48 MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture that should be good for low light photography.
Accompanying the 48 MP camera at the back is a 5 MP camera for those portrait mode shots.
The front-facing camera features a 25 MP sensor.
12:01 (IST)
Motorola's One Vision pricing
Going by the price tags that were announced at the launch in Brazil, the One is not exactly going to be a premium device but a mid-premium offering.
Expect the smartphone to be priced around Rs 23,000.
12:00 (IST)
Let's do this..tick tock..
11:58 (IST)
The stage is set...
11:53 (IST)
Motorola One Vision specifications
Since the smartphone has already been launched in Brazil, let's have a look at its specifications.
6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) CinemaVision display
Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core SoC @ 2.2 GHz
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage (with microSD card expansion)
48 MP + 5 MP rear, 25 MP selfie cameras
3,500 mAh battery
11:49 (IST)
What's new with the Motorola One Vision
The highlights of the Motorola One Vision include its 21:9 ratio CinemaVision display with a hole-punch for the selfie camera and that 48 MP rear camera.
While we have seen a 21:9 display ratio on the Sony Xperia 1 before, it isn't coming to India, so Motorola indeed has something special to offer with the One Vision.
As for the 48 MP camera, it's not the usual one (available on the Redmi Note 7 Pro) that comes from Sony, but is made by Samsung.
10:52 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE blog for the Moto One Vision launch
The device has already been launched in Brazil before so we know what to expect from the device.
