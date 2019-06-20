Thursday, June 20, 2019Back to
Motorola One Vision launch highlights: CinemaVision display, 48 MP camera at Rs 19,999

tech2 News StaffJun 20, 2019 13:08:29 IST

Motorola One Vision is India's first smartphone with a CinemaVision display

Motorola One Vision comes with a 21:9 CinemaVision display.

Motorola is all set to announce the Moto One Vision smartphone in India. The device was launched in Brazil in the month of May and hence we are not expecting any surprises.

This will be the very first smartphone by Motorola to have a punch-hole display. Another feature about the One Vision of great significance is that it comes with a 21:9 CinemaVision display.

The Motorola One Vision. Image: Motorola

In terms of specs, the device sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio with a punch hole at the top. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz and provides 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Motorola One Vision comes with a 3,500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower fast charging. On the camera front, Motorola's One Vision packs in a 48 MP quad-pixel camera with OIS and 5 MP depth sensor at the back.

There are no pricing details as of yet, but we do expect the device to be priced around the Rs 20,000 mark.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    And that's a wrap! Thank you for joining us and don't forget to check out our first impressions of the Motorola One Vision that will be up shortly!

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Check out all the new features of the just launched Motorola One Vision right here!

    Motorola One Vision with CinemaVision display launched in India at Rs 19,999.

    Motorola One Vision is available in one storage variant only which is the 4 GB + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    The Motorola One Vision will go on sale in a week's time on Flipkart at Rs 19,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB variant and will be available in Bronze Gradient and the Sapphire Gradient finishes.

  • 12:33 (IST)

    The device comes with two gradients—Bronze and Sapphire

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Android One on the One Vision

    2 years of software updates
    3 years of securty updates

  • 12:29 (IST)

    AI-enabled camera modes in the One Vision

    Shot optimisation will prompt users to switch to a particular mode
    Scene detection will enhance pictures automatically
    Portrait lighting is also available

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Motorola One Vision comes with 48 MP dual rear camera and a "Night Vision" feature. 

  • 12:27 (IST)

    A closer look at the 48 MP camera

    48 MP sensor includes OIS, f/1.7 aperture with 'Quad Pixel' technology which is basically pixel binning.
    Also includes a night mode called 'Night Vision'.
    4K video recording

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Motorola has collaborated with Google with the Android One program


    Faster firmware updates
    Continued firmware updates

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Motorola is an important market for India


    Aims for 100 percent production in India
    Moto G, Moto E and the Moto One will be the three brands
    Camera will be the focus of the One Vision at a reasonable price point
    Lenovo will offer value.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Prashant Mani, Executive director and Country Head, Motorola, is here to give us details on the specs of Motorola One Vision. 

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Prashant Mani Country Head Motorola Business Group takes to the stage to talk about smartphone innovation

    CinemaVision display confirmed!

    25 MP selfie camera and 48 MP rear camera confirmed!

    Better low light photography is the focus.

    Android One is also confirmed! (Android 9 Pie)

  • 12:08 (IST)

    And we begin... but first....

  • 12:05 (IST)

    About that 48 MP camera

    The 48 MP camera comes from Samsung instead of the usual Sony sensor that most budget smartphones currently use.

    This is the Samsung GM-1 48 MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture that should be good for low light photography.

    Accompanying the 48 MP camera at the back is a 5 MP camera for those portrait mode shots.

    The front-facing camera features a 25 MP sensor.

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Motorola's One Vision pricing

    Going by the price tags that were announced at the launch in Brazil, the One is not exactly going to be a premium device but a mid-premium offering.

    Expect the smartphone to be priced around Rs 23,000.

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Let's do this..tick tock..

  • 11:58 (IST)

    The stage is set...

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Motorola One Vision specifications

    Since the smartphone has already been launched in Brazil, let's have a look at its specifications.

    6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) CinemaVision display

    Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core SoC @ 2.2 GHz

    4 GB RAM

    128 GB internal storage (with microSD card expansion)

    48 MP + 5 MP rear, 25 MP selfie cameras

    3,500 mAh battery

  • 11:49 (IST)

    What's new with the Motorola One Vision

    The highlights of the Motorola One Vision include its 21:9 ratio CinemaVision display with a hole-punch for the selfie camera and that 48 MP rear camera.

    While we have seen a 21:9 display ratio on the Sony Xperia 1 before, it isn't coming to India, so Motorola indeed has something special to offer with the One Vision.

    As for the 48 MP camera, it's not the usual one (available on the Redmi Note 7 Pro) that comes from Sony, but is made by Samsung.

  • 10:52 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome to the LIVE blog for the Moto One Vision launch

    The device has already been launched in Brazil before so we know what to expect from the device.

