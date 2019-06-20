Motorola One Vision comes with a 21:9 CinemaVision display.

Motorola is all set to announce the Moto One Vision smartphone in India. The device was launched in Brazil in the month of May and hence we are not expecting any surprises.

This will be the very first smartphone by Motorola to have a punch-hole display. Another feature about the One Vision of great significance is that it comes with a 21:9 CinemaVision display.

In terms of specs, the device sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio with a punch hole at the top. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz and provides 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Motorola One Vision comes with a 3,500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower fast charging. On the camera front, Motorola's One Vision packs in a 48 MP quad-pixel camera with OIS and 5 MP depth sensor at the back.

There are no pricing details as of yet, but we do expect the device to be priced around the Rs 20,000 mark.