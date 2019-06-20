tech2 News Staff

After Motorola One Vision made its debut in Brazil in May, the company unveiled it in India today. Motorola One Vision is the brand's first ever smartphone to flaunt a notch-less display that uses a hole punch selfie camera instead. It is also the first smartphone in India to sport a 21:9 CinemaVision display.

Motorola One Vision Price and Availability

Motorola One Vision is available in one storage variant only. As for the pricing, the 4 GB + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It is now available on Flipkart in Bronze Gradient and the Sapphire Gradient finishes.

Motorola One Vision Specifications

Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio with a punch hole at the top. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz and provides 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM smartphone also provides the option of replacing its secondary SIM with a microSD card that supports up to 512 GB of storage.

On the camera front, Motorola's One Vision packs in a 48 MP quad-pixel camera with OIS and 5 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, you will find a 25 MP sensor tucked inside that hole in the display. Both rear and front cameras feature 8x digital zoom.

The Motorola One Vision comes with a 3,500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower fast charging. It comes with Android One based on Android 9.0 Pie. For security, it features a fingerprint display at the back.