Motorola One vision to launch today in India at 12.00 pm: Here is how to watch it live

Motorola One vision comes with a 21:9 CinemaVision display and a punch hole front camera.

tech2 News StaffJun 20, 2019 09:31:14 IST

Motorola is all set to launch its flagship smartphone of the year, Motorola One Vision today in India. The device was launched in Brazil in the month of May and hence we are not expecting any surprises.

The highlight of the Motorola One Vision is its display. It is the company's first smartphone with a hole-punch selfie camera and no notch. Another noteworthy feature about the One Vision is that it comes with a 21:9 CinemaVision display. Sony's Xperia 1 was the first smartphone to be announced with such a tall display (albeit with 4K resolution) but since it's not making its way to India, the Moto One Vision will be the only one to feature it after launch.

If you want to catch live the India launch of Motorola One Vision in New Delhi, you can tune in to the brand's official YouTube channel at 12:00 pm today or you can also watch the live stream on Flipkart.

The viewers also have an option to watch our live blog for the fastest updates.

Motorola One Vision Specifications

Motorola One Vision has already been announced in a few markets including Brazil so we do have an idea about the specifications of this global variant.  The device sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio with a punch hole at the top. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz and provides 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The dual-sim smartphone also provides the option of replacing its secondary SIM with a microSD card that supports up to 512 GB of storage.

On the camera front, Motorola's One Vision packs in a 48 MP quad-pixel camera with OIS and 5 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, you will find a 25 MP sensor tucked inside that hole in the display. Both rear and front cameras feature 8x digital zoom.

The Motorola One Vision comes with a 3,500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower fast charging. It comes with Android One based on Android 9.0 Pie. For security, it features a fingerprint display at the back. Do note, that One Vision model launched in India could come with slightly different specifications.

